From Conway Police Department reports
Woman’s vehicle stolen overnight
A 45-year-old man is suspected of stealing an Oakwood Village Trailer Park resident’s vehicle.
According to an incident report, a 39-year-old woman who lives at the mobile home park allowed a man named “Shane” to stay the night at her residence last week.
When she woke up around 5 a.m. Dec. 18, the woman said she realized Shane had left and that her vehicle was missing.
After checking her purse, the complainant said she learned Shane had also taken the $2 that was in her purse, the report states.
The woman told officer Jason Case that the suspect did not have permission to drive her vehicle and that she was unsure what his last name was, but “she believes it might start with ‘Mc.’”
The red 2006 Pontiac Vibe has been flagged as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
Resident reports harassment
A Conway woman has been accused of harassing a Joyner Drive resident.
Authorities were notified Dec. 18 of an incident that reportedly involved 24-year-old Tarreshia Lanae Williams that made the complainant feel uncomfortable.
According to an incident report, Williams began following the 29-year-old complainant while she was headed home from work Wednesday.
The complainant told officer Tyler B. Langley that Williams followed her all the way home and that once she’d pulled into her driveway, the 24-year-old “drove past her residence two times [and began] honking her horn and cursing out of her window.”
According to the complainant, she has filed other harassment reports against Williams in the past.
“She stated she had already taken one of the reports to the prosecutor’s office to file an affidavit,” the report reads in part. However, the woman said that the prosecutor’s office had subsequently sent her a letter stating “she had enough evidence for charges, but charges weren’t bing filed at that time.”
According to the report, Langley advised the woman to take a copy of the letter, the previous report and the report corresponding to Wednesday’s incident over to the prosecutor’s office for further review.
Disgruntled customer tries to hit clerk
An Enola woman working at a Conway gas station called police after a customer reportedly tried to hit her last week.
A clerk at the Mobil on the Run gas station called police shortly after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 after disgruntled customer tried to hit her, according to an incident report.
The 27-year-old clerk descried the suspect as an African American woman who was in a silver 2015 Chevrolet Impala. The woman in question was upset with the clerk after the clerk reportedly told her she could not use an EBT card to purchase a fountain drink, the report states.
After she was told she could not use her EBT card to buy the drink, the suspect “became angry and started cussing” at the clerk, according to the Enola woman’s statement.
At this point, the clerk told officer Jessica Flanery that the suspect started taking pictures of her. Because she said she was going to alert authorities, the suspect reportedly stopped and walked out to her vehicle.
As the woman walked out to her vehicle, the clerk said she stepped outside to see what vehicle the woman was in. As she watched the woman, the clerk said the suspect got out of her vehicle, attempted to grab her phone and also “swung” at her.
