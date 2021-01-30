From Conway Police Department reports
Flag on the play
On Jan. 21, officers were driving south on Front Street and saw two American flags on the ground outside of Francis M. Fine Jewelry.
“Upon further investigation, I noticed that one flag pole was broken and the other flag pole was missing,” an officer wrote in the report. “Once we arrived to the Police Department, I placed both flags into evidence for safekeeping.”
The officers contact the owner of the jewelry store notified them a report had been made and the flags were in evidence.
Dispute leads to damaged room
On Jan. 22, officers responded to America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Oak Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers talked with a man in Room 135, noting the room “was in disarray, and it appeared as if someone had intentionally damaged” it, the report stated. “The TV was broken, a lampshade was bent and a smoke detector had been ripped from the wall and was on the ground.”
The man told police “his girlfriend … had damaged the room but wouldn’t say why,” according to the report. Officers spoke with the woman, who was in the lobby. She said she “was upset with [the man] for not paying her after they had sex,” the report stated, but said the man and not her had caused the damage to the room.
Smash and grab
On Jan. 27, officers responded to Pediatrics Plus in reference to a breaking or entering report.
A woman said she arrived at work shortly after 7 a.m. Around 8:40 a.m., “a co-worker told her that her car window had been busted out,” the report stated
The woman told officers her driver’s license, debit/credit cards, social security card and brand new Straight Talk LG Premier Pro Plus phone had been stolen from the vehicle. She also received an alert that one of her cards had been used at Kroger on McCain Boulevard in North Little Rock for $455.95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.