From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Mayflower man accused of taking vehicle
A Mayflower man is accused of choking his girlfriend before taking her vehicle earlier this month.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 4 p.m. Dec. 19 to a White City Road residence after a woman said her boyfriend hit her and left in her gray 2006 Hyundai.
The 41-year-old complainant told deputy Timothy Johnson that she and Corey Demond Bynum started arguing when she asked him to take her back home so she could gather some of her belongings and leave to stay with her daughter for the night. As she picked up some clothes, the woman said Bynum stood in the doorway and told her “if he hit her, it was on.”
At this point, Bynum reportedly began choking the woman before hitting her in the face and taking her keys away, according to the woman’s statement.
While she has allowed the 46-year-old suspect to drive her vehicle in the past, the woman said she told him he was not allowed to take it on the day in question because she planned to go stay with her daughter.
A 12-hour BOLO (be on the lookout) alert was issued against Bynum following the incident, according to the report.
3 suspected of breaking into an apartment
Three unnamed suspects reportedly burglarized a residence in the Grassy Lake Apartments.
Authorities were called to the apartment complex around 6 p.m. Dec. 19 after one of the tenants saw three men break into one of the apartments and leaving with “multiple TVs,” according to an incident report.
The complainant said the suspects were driving “a red truck” and that they ignored him when he confronted them about whether they should be at the residence in question.
Deputy Caleb Reed noted in his report that it appeared the suspect pried the door open to get into the apartment.
Grassy Lake Apartments management staff said no one currently lives in the apartment in question, adding that the previous tenant “had died recently.”
Couple calls police over issues with son
Authorities were called to a Wooster residence earlier this month after a 33-year-old man reportedly screamed at and acted hostile toward his parents.
According to an incident report, a Beulah Drive resident called the sheriff’s office around 8 p.m. Dec. 19 because his son was “screaming and causing a disturbance.”
The 58-year-old complainant told deputy Mackenzie Gulley that he and his wife recently picked up their 33-year-old son from Missouri and that their son began acting out when they told him he needed “to get back into church.”
The 33-year-old lived in Missouri for about three months before calling his parents and asking them to bring him back to Arkansas, the report said. The couple’s son “had been using methamphetamine while he was in Missouri and was trying to self detox.”
According to the report, the 33-year-old complained of having a staph infection in his nose and help with beating his addiction. The 33-year-old told authorities his parents “said they would get him help if he went to church but he didn’t want to go to church, he just wanted medical attention.”
After filing the report, the 33-year-old’s father took him to the Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report states.
$2,000 worth of tools missing from Mayflower home
A Little Rock man is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 worth of tools from a residence on Crappie Lane in Mayflower.
The alleged victim reported around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 20 that someone broke into the home he was building “and stole several of his tools,” according to an incident report.
The 75-year-old complainant told deputy Robert Hensley he suspects Christopher Poe is responsible for taking the missing tools because Poe has a key to the home and there were no signs of forced entry, the report states.
According to his statement, Poe has “nowhere to go” and often stays at the Mayflower residence.
After nothing at least six of his tools were missing, the complainant said he tried to call Poe but the suspect “would not answer or return his calls.”
The missing tools are collectively valued at $2,370, according to the report.
