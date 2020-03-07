From Conway Police Department reports
Storage facility burglarized
More than $5,000 worth of items was taken from a storage unit at the Museum Road Storage Center.
Authorities were alerted of the theft shortly after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
According to an incident report, a Greenbrier couple that rents the storage unit in question stopped by on Wednesday when the realized several items including Obsession Fusion 6 compound bow, a Rock Hopper bicycle, a Diamond Back bicycle, a deer stand, a fish skinning table, a fishing pole and a 55-inch TV.
The stolen items were collectively valued at $5,760, according to the report.
Vehicle stolen overnight
A vehicle reportedly was stolen from a residence on Medlock Lane earlier this week.
Authorities were called around 6:35 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2300 block of Medlock Lane.
The man who called told officer Andrew Foreman his life had left for work around 6:15 a.m. when she noticed the couple’s gray 2019 Jeep Wrangler was missing.
According to an incident report, the man said the couple was not behind on their payments and that he was unsure if the vehicle was left unlocked, noting the vehicle had “a push start feature.”
Suspect rummages through vehicle
An unknown suspect sifted through a Wineberry Road resident’s belonging after the homeowner left their vehicle unlocked Wednesday night.
The homeowner called police just before at 8:24 a.m. Thursday after realizing it appeared someone rummaged through his glove box sometime over night.
Though it appeared no one took anything and the homeowner said he believed he left his vehicle unlocked, he wanted to report the incident, according to an incident report.
Conway County woman threatens pharmacy staff
A 61-year-old Maumelle woman reportedly threatened a pharmacy technician on Thursday at the Kroger Neighborhood Market.
According to an incident report, officers were called to the pharmacy at the Kroger on Prince Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an incident involving a customer.
A 24-year-old pharmacy technician told officer Jason Case he was trying to fill a customer’s prescription but that there was an issue during the process that angered the customer.
“There was some complications filling the prescription and [Ester Kay Grissom] became upset, belligerent and started getting loud and started getting loud,” the incident report reads in part.
During the outburst, Grissom reportedly threatened the employee by saying: “Maybe I should bring my shotgun in and then you’ll find my prescription correctly.”
As she said this, the report also states she began “making motions with her arms and hands as if she was holding a gun.”
At this point, the pharmacy technician said he felt threatened and “tried very quickly to correct the error so he could get her out of the store.”
According to the report, other employees witnesses the incident.
