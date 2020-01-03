From Conway Police Department reports
Intoxicated resident arrested on public intoxication charge
A Conway man was arrested on a public intoxication charge on Dec. 21.
According to an incident report, authorities were alerted around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 21 that a man walking near the intersection on Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street appeared intoxicated.
James Leadingham, 21, was sitting on the ground when officers pulled up. According to his statement, he was sitting on the ground because he “was having a hard time standing.”
The 21-year-old reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted he’d been drinking before heading home. However, he “did not know exactly where he was nor did he know where he had been drinking.” According to the report, the 21-year-old also claimed he lived in a local hotel but did not have a key card with him.
Leadingham was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after he fell backward when asked to stand back up.
Men spit, pee at Bear’s Den
Two men were arrested at a local bar after one of the men spat on the restaurant floor and the other urinated in the parking lot.
Police were called to the Bear’s Den Pizza at 1:47 a.m. Dec. 21 after Ty Allan Kosters, 21, of Arkadelphia reportedly spat on the floor and acted confrontational toward employees, according to an incident report.
The 21-year-old initially refused to leave the bar when security told him get out of the restaurant, but eventually he complied. However, while officers were inside talking to employees about the incident, Kosters returned, the report states.
Officer Colton J. Thomas asked the 21-year-old if he had a sober driver to take him home. Though he did have someone available to take him home, Kosters would not tell authorities where that person was.
Because the 21-year-old was uncooperative, Thomas went inside in an attempt to find who Kosters was with.
While the officer was the Bear’s Den, Leonard Lee Fryar began urinating in the parking lot, the report states.
“There were several people standing around him that appeared shocked as he urinated in front of them,” the incident report reads in part.
Following the incident, 22-year-old Fryar was arrested and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure.
Kosters was also arrested on a public intoxication charge after he continued acting confrontational and belligerent toward the officers, according to the report.
Suspected prowler arrested at Edge Apartments
A University of Central Arkansas student was arrested Dec. 21 after he allegedly wandered into a residence at The Edge Apartments and stared at a 20-year-old woman as she slept.
According to an incident report, officers were first called to the apartment complex around 3:45 a.m. Dec. 21 after a woman claimed she could hear someone “turning her door knob.”
The woman told officer Colton J. Thomas that she did not see the suspect but was alarmed when she heard someone pulling on the door knob of her apartment.
The officer noted there was a black man who stood about 5 feet and 8 inches tall who was wearing a black jacket and had dreadlocks walking down the stairs as he headed to the woman’s apartment to talk to her about the incident. At the time, the man was not a suspect, the report states.
After searching the nearby area in an attempt to locate a suspect, police were called back to the apartment complex.
A woman in a separate apartment called police because she woke up to find out there was “a black male standing over her.”
The suspect was using the flashlight app on his phone as he looked about her apartment, according to the woman’s statement.
The woman said she had to tell the man to leave several times before “he eventually left without incident.”
The suspect’s description matched the description of the man officer Thomas saw walking down the steps earlier that night.
At this point, police received another call from the initial complaint who said there was someone at her door pulling on the door knob again.
Officers rushed over to the woman’s apartment and arrested 22-year-old Petra-Gonzaga Mthuzi.
Mthuzi told police he was an exchange student from Africa at UCA and had been drinking at the Bear’s Den Pizza before heading over to the apartments to “hit up his home girl.”
According to the report, Mthuzi “seemed shocked” and “apologized numerous times” when officers told him he went to the wrong apartment.
Mthuzi was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing following the incident.
