From Conway Police Department reports
3 face charges following break-in
Three individuals residential burglary charges after reportedly breaking into a residence on Fifth Street last week.
Authorities were called around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to a residence in the 510 block on Fifth Street after the homeowner said he had cameras set up at the home and “could see people inside the residence.”
As officers arrived on scene, they stationed themselves at the front and back doors before knocking to see if the suspects were still inside, according to an incident report. While they headed to the back door, one of the officers noticed there was a shattered window.
At this point, officer Dellwyn Elkins began knocking on the front door, announcing that Conway officers were outside the residence.
After he knocked, Elkins could hear a man inside asking: “Who is it?” However, the man did not open the door.
The landlord told police there should not be anyone at the house because the previous tenant was evicted more than 30 days ago. David Boring was evicted from the home after the Conway Police Department conducted a search warrant at the residence and question and filed several felony drug charges against him after executing the search warrant.
Knowing no one was supposed to be at the residence and a man had responded when he announced the police were there, Elkins went inside the home. Once inside, the report states he found Dana R. Conger, 50, in a bathroom.
Conger yelled out from inside the bathroom that he was defecating when he heard the officers inside the home.
The officer told Conger “to wipe quick because [he] was coming in,” the report states.
The 50-year-old man claimed the other woman who was at the residence had fled on foot. However, authorities found Jessica N. Dye, 35, hiding in the attic. According to the report, she was “fully covered in insulation” when the officers found her.
The couple told authorities that Boring, who was outside, gave them permission to stay at the residence.
After finding a bag of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, the report states officers arrested all three individuals.
Boring, Conger and Dye each face residential burglary and other drug charges following the incident.
Boyfriend accused of stealing vehicle
A Spencer Street resident called police Wednesday after her boyfriend refused to return her vehicle.
According to an incident report, the 60-year-old woman allowed her boyfriend to borrow her silver 2017 Nissan Altima on Jan. 26. However, the 52-year-old man had not returned it by the time she called police Wednesday morning.
The woman told officer Liza Prophete that she has allowed her boyfriend to borrow her vehicle in the past “but he always returned it back to her the same day.”
The two have dated for one year, the woman said, adding that “he has never done this before.”
The woman also told the officer that she recently learned her boyfriend has a history of taking his girlfriends’ vehicles and not bringing them back.
After speaking with the complainant, the officer flagged the vehicle as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
Conway woman reports feeling harassed
A Little Rock woman claiming to be a law enforcement officer reportedly messaged a Conway woman and said she would use her position to have the local woman arrested on a harassing communications charge.
According to an incident report, the 25-year-old Conway woman called police Wednesday, because she felt harassed by the Little Rock woman.
The complainant told officer Liza Prophete that she does not believe the suspect is actually associated with any law enforcement agency, noting the suspect has “claimed to be a cop, a probation officer and then a bouncer.”
The two women went to high school together and “were friends at one point.” However, the complainant told officer Prophete that the suspect was mad at her “about some advice [she] tried to give her early in January.”
Since giving the suspect her advice on a man she almost dated about one year prior, the complaint said the Little Rock woman has sent several harassing messages via Facebook.
Though she believes the Little Rock woman is “all talk and no walk,” the complainant said she wanted the harassment to stop.
Officer Prophete advised the complainant to block the suspect from all social media accounts and to bring any screenshots she had of the alleged harassment to the police department.
