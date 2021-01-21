Police beat

From Conway Police Department reports
Purse stolen from vehicle at rehab center
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Conway Regional Health and Rehab building at 700 Salem Road in response to a vehicle break-in.
A woman said she had parked her vehicle in the south parking lot for 20 minutes while she walked down to the nearby creek. When she returned, she found the front passenger side window of her vehicle was broken.
“After breaking the window, the suspect unlocked the vehicle and entered the backseat, where her purse was hidden under a blanket. The purse was now missing,” the report stated.
The purse was described as “very large” pink Michael Kors containing the woman’s debit/credit cards, driver’s license, two checkbooks and more than $5,000 in cash.
The woman told police she had already canceled some of the cards and was working with her husband to cancel the rest.
Cartons of cigarettes stolen
Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a tobacco shop on Oak Street in reference to a commercial burglary.
“Upon arrival I observed that front glass door had been broken,” the officer reported.
Once the owner arrived he told police “it appears the only items that were taken was multiple cartons of cigarettes,” the report stated.
House key stolen from vehicle
Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers were asked to check a residence to make sure it was secure because the owner’s house key was among items that had been taken from her vehicle.
After making sure the residence was secure, the officer contacted the woman to obtain “information for her breaking or entering report,” according to the report.
“She advised she did not lock her vehicle last night and was missing her purse, wallet, keys, and [driver’s license].”
