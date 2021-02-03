From Conway Police Department reports
A ‘spare’ tire
Officers received a theft of property call on Jan. 31. The woman told police “that someone stole the passenger side rear wheel and tire off of her 2020 Toyota Camry,” the report stated.
She said she had parked the vehicle in front of her apartment building on Hogan Lane around 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and noticed the missing tire and wheel at around 8 a.m. Jan. 31.
There was no damage done to the vehicle during the incident and nothing else was taken, according to the report.
“The vehicle was left on a jack stand to keep the brakes and hub off the ground,” the report stated.
Look over there
Officers responded to a theft of property call at Academy Sports on South Amity Road on Jan. 30. Employees told police that a White woman and two Black men had entered the store together shortly before 1 p.m.
“The female was in the store for just over an hour when she walked to the front of the store with a dark blue and gray Igloo ice chest,” the report stated. “She told a worker that someone in the back was going to steal something. The workers left the front doors and all walked to the back, at which point the female exited the store with the ice chest.”
Forty minutes later, employees reported, the two men who had been with her entered the store and bought three camping chairs. They reported that all three were in a red Hyundai Santa Fe with license plate number DV28417.
Get it straight
On Jan. 30, police received a call regarding a theft of property at Sally Beauty.
A store beauty adviser said a man came into the store and walked out with a Chi Lava hair straightener valued at $100 without paying.
She described the suspect as a tall, White man in his mid-30s with a blue baseball cap with white writing and a gray Columbia jacket. She said he left the store in an “older model” silver Honda Civic.
