From Conway Police Department reports
Dating app woes
On July 17, a woman called police regarding a scam. She said she had been talking to a man online for about a year and a half whom she “initially connected with on Facebook’s dating app but had never met in person,” according to the report. She said that over time, he convinced her to send him money in various forms, mainly gift cards. She said that about nine months ago, he sent her a fraudulent $10,000 that she deposited. She said “her bank account was almost closed due to the fraudulent check,” the report stated.
She told police the man sent her another check July 17 for $9,500, which she signed and deposited into her account.
“At some point she realized the check was likely not legitimate and decided to contact police,” the report stated. Authorities advised her to contact her bank as soon as possible and explain the scam to them. They also provided her with a report number to provide the bank.
“I also advised her to cease communication with [the man] and explained that [he] is not who he has portrayed himself to be,” an officer wrote in the report.
Blocked calls
A woman contacted police on July 17 about being harassed by her estranged husband. She said they have been separated since May. She said he began calling her shortly after 9:30 a.m. and she initially didn’t answer. She said he called six times in a row “so she called him back thinking there may be an emergency,” according to the report. When she called him back, she asked him if he needed something and he told her he was going to talk to DHS, called her “a fat [expletive]” and said “to enjoy not seeing her child anymore,” the report stated. After the call ended, he called her two more times but she didn’t answer. Around 10 a.m., he called from a blocked number and she answered. When she realized it was him, she told him not to contact her anymore. He called six more times from a blocked number between 10-11 a.m. She didn’t answer any of the calls. She showed officers her call log and provided audio recordings of two of the conversations. Officers gave her a report number and advised her of the warrants process.
