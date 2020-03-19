From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Attempted theft under investigation
A Cabot man is suspected of attempting to steal a battery and battery charger from the Jeffrey Sand Co. earlier this month.
Authorities were called shortly after 12:15 p.m. March 1 to the facility, located in the 6200 block of Highway 319 West, after a company foreman witnessed the suspect trying to make off with a battery from one of the company vehicles, according to an incident report.
The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and a ball cap, the witness said.
According to the foreman’s statement, he attempted to confront the suspect, who had his face covered with the hoodie, but the man “took off running across the property to get away.”
After chasing off the suspect, the foreman said he went into one of the buildings located on the property and realized a battery charger was missing. He also noticed a tan truck with its hood up out in the parking lot, the report states.
The missing battery charger was inside the suspicious vehicle, the report states.
Deputy Zachary Cooley sent a terminal message to both the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office and Cabot Police Department and found out Robby Joe Dale, 41, was the suspect vehicle’s registered owner.
While the witness was unable to confirm Dale’s photo matched the offender’s appearance, “he did state the physical features matched from what he could tell,” the repot states.
The vehicle was towed as authorities continued their investigation, according to the report.
Woman says shed was vandalized
A Conway woman suspects neighborhood children shattered one of the windows on her shed.
According to an incident report, a 62-year-old woman filed a criminal mischief report on March 1 after learning the shed on her property in the 120 block of Highway 365 was vandalized.
The woman said the perpetrator used a rock to shatter the window. Though she did not know when the window was shattered or who was responsible for the damages, the 62-year-old Conway woman told deputy Robert Coors she suspected “neighborhood kids” threw the rock through the window.
Damages were estimated at $150 at the time the report was filed.
Break-in reported in Mayflower
A Mayflower woman’s vehicle was burglarized after she forgot to lock her vehicle.
The 65-year-old Grassy Lake Apartments tenant called authorities at 1:45 p.m. March 1 after she realized someone broke into her vehicle and stole her car radio and TomTom GPS device.
According to an incident report, the woman forgot to lock her vehicle when she got home from work around 11:30 p.m. the night before.
The stolen items were collectively valued at $190, the report states.
