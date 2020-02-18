From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Greenbrier man threatens to kill
A Greenbrier man is accused of threatening a Faulkner County woman.
The alleged victim went to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 5 to file a complaint against Randy Charles Gwatney, 40, after he reportedly threatened to kill her and burn down her Garrison Road residence, according to an incident report.
The 57-year-old woman told deputy Steve Sumner that Gwatney showed up at her home around 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 and began yelling at her.
The Greenbrier man was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled onto her property, according to the woman’s statement. The woman said she did not know who the driver was.
After the two pulled up, Gwatney began yelling out obscenities and also threatened to kill the 57-year-old woman.
After threatening to kill the woman, the Greenbrier man also said he would burn down her house, the report states.
“[The woman] told me he kept repeating he will kill her while the vehicle the was in her driveway,” Sumner wrote in his report. “[She] told me she believes he will kill her and is afraid for her life.”
Boyfriend accused in domestic battery complaint
A Conway man reportedly attacked his girlfriend earlier this month.
The alleged victim reported being attacked by her 49-year-old boyfriend to sheriff’s deputies around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5, according to an incident report.
The 56-year-old woman told police that her boyfriend “came into her bedroom, jumped on top of her, told her he would kill her, slapped her in the face, choked her until she could not breathe, spit on her and the ceiling then damaged the bedroom door and broke a living room window before he left with an unknown female in a burnt orange Saturn SUV.”
According to the woman’s statement, the suspect attacked her around 7:30 a.m.
The woman showed deputy Steve Sumner the red marks left on her neck following the incident but declined medical help. The woman said she did not want to reach out to local support groups “because she was afraid [the suspect] would find out and kill her.”
Scammer targets Damascus woman
A Damascus woman reportedly fell victim to a social security scam.
The 44-year-old woman called sheriff’s officials around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 after realizing she gave a phone scammer her personal information.
According to an incident report, a man who introduced himself as “Nolan” called the woman and claimed her social security information was linked to criminal activity. The scammer called the woman from 844-222-6267.
The scammer had “a Middle Eastern accent,” and told the Damascus woman her information was linked to criminal activity before asking if she recently bought a home in Texas. According to the woman’s statement, as soon as she gave the man her social security number and date of birth, he hung up on her.
Paraphernalia found in vehicle
A Pro Auto employee reportedly found a bag of drug paraphernalia in the front seat of a vehicle that was towed to the collision center’s lot.
According to an incident report, an employee called sheriff’s deputies of Feb. 6 after finding the bag of suspected paraphernalia. The vehicle in question was a van that was towed to the collision center from the North Little Rock Police Department.
The bag had “a broken glass smoking device, a new glass smoking device and empty tiny plastic bags” in it, according to the report.
Deputy Tonya Force took photos of the paraphernalia and also seized the contraband “to be destroyed.”
