From Conway Police Department reports
‘Rest’ room
On Dec. 6, officers responded to Fifth Avenue park in regard to suspicious people.
Upon arrival, they spoke with a Conway Parks and Recreation employee who said she “went to clean the restroom at this location and found [a man and woman] sleeping in the restrooms,” according to the report.
She told them they needed to leave so she could clean and said that “they were not happy about having to leave and were yelling at her.”
She said that when she leaned over to get something off the floor near the doorway of the men’s restroom, the man “took the door and closed it on her head,” the report stated.
Officers noted a red mark on the left side of her face and neck. She declined medical attention, the report stated. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.
Alarming
On Dec. 6, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone. The caller said that she lives above the office for the Greens at Nutter Chapel. She said “fire alarms were going off all last night,” according to the report. She said the fire department told her it was either a problem with the alarm or someone had pulled the fire alarm in the gym. The breaker was also shut off for all the power to the main office building, the report noted.
She said when she got up the next morning, “the side door to the gym and back patio doors were open,” the report stated.
“The doors are locked but allow residents to use a card to enter, and she believes when the power was shut off that the doors unlocked,” the report stated, noting there was no surveillance footage due to the power being out. “[She] believes someone broke in but saw her and her husband asleep so that person left and pulled the fire alarm on the way out as a way to get away.”
