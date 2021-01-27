From Conway Police Department reports
Hotel room trashed
Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23, officers responded to the Howard Johnson at 1090 Skyline Dr. in reference to a criminal mischief call.
The manager told officers the tenant of Room 123 had “completely trashed the room,” according to the report.
Officers noted a hole in the drywall to the right of the door, “all of the dresser drawers were broken on the bottom” and there was trash all over the bed, floor and countertops.
“It was in complete disarray,” the report stated.
Gas drive-off
On Jan. 24, officers responded to Mapco Express about a gas drive-off. Authorities talked to the attendant who said a Lincoln Navigator with a Texas license plate number MJR6009 had pumped $47.18 worth of gas and driven off without paying.
The attendant said he paid the $47.18 because he was afraid he would get fired if he didn’t, according to the report.
Funny money
Conway police responded to three separate incidents concerning counterfeit money.
On Jan. 24, officers responded to Dollar General at 1600 E. Oak St. in reference to a suspected counterfeit $50 bill. The manager said a man attempted to pay for his purchase, which was roughly $6, with it but the clerk said she couldn’t accept the bill because it was fake and “she refused to return the counterfeit bill to the customer, so he paid for his merchandise with other money,” the report stated.
Blaze Pizza reported two instances of counterfeit money. A worker told police on Jan. 24 she believes the store had received a fake $100 bill the night before, during a busy period.
She told police “last night during the rush a white male entered the store and ordered two pizzas, paying with the bill.”
She said that when she felt the money she thought it “felt strange” but she didn’t have counterfeit pen at the time to mark it.
When she arrived to work that day, she compared the bill to other $100 bills the store had received and noticed “the bill did not have the reflective blue line like the others.” She also marked it with a counterfeit pen and it marked black.
Later that day, a black man in a Carhartt jacket tried to pay for food with a $100 but when staff members told him the money was fake, he ran out of the store, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.