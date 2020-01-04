From Conway Police Department reports
Vehicle damaged at construction site
A Burkhalter Technologies Inc. employee reportedly damaged a vehicle accidentally while working at the Fountain Bleau Apartments construction site.
A 65-year-old Little Rock man called police around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 21 after learning a construction worker had damaged his beige GMC Yukon, according to an incident report.
Another man on scene helped translate for the victim so that officer Steven C. Culliford could gather information about the incident.
According to the Little Rock man’s statement, a Burkhalter Technologies Inc. supervisor alerted him that “one of his drivers struck the rear side of his vehicle with one of the machines.”
After assessing the damages, the complainant found damages to the front bumper and passenger side blinker. A window was also busted, the report states.
According to the report, the individuals responsible for the damages were not on scene as Culliford spoke with the victim.
Damages to the vehicle were estimated around $2,000 at the time the report was filed.
Leaf blower stolen
An unnamed suspect reportedly stole a leaf blower from a residence on Maplewood Drive on Dec. 21.
According to an incident report, authorities were called at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 to a residence in the 2300 block of Maplewood Drive regarding a theft.
Though the victim had left by the time officer Matthew W. Edgmon arrived, the homeowner was able to describe the incident and show the officer video evidence of the theft.
The 60-year-old victim was working on the Maplewood Drive resident’s yard and sat his leaf blower down by her driveway as he began gathering bags of leaves, according to the woman’s statement. After he sat the leaf blower down, a white Ford Ranger passed by the 45-year-old woman’s home. A few minutes later, the truck returns and a man is reportedly seen on video taking the leaf blower back to his vehicle.
According to the report, the suspect first turned onto Maplewood Drive from Meadowlake Road. Three minutes later, he was headed back toward Meadowlake Road when he stopped his truck at the end of the woman’s driveway.
The suspect is believed to be a white man between the ages of 30-50 years old with short, gray hair. At the time of the alleged theft, the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and “either faded jeans or gray sweatpants.”
Officer Edgmon noted the suspect vehicle “had some sort of front novelty plate” and an Arkansas license plate. However, he was unable to get the license plate number from the video, the report states.
The stolen leaf blower is valued at $250, according to the report.
Ankle monitor found in restroom at gas station
An unknown suspect reportedly threw their ankle monitor away in a gas station trash can.
A Murphy USA clerk called Conway officers around 6:20 p.m. Dec. 22 after finding an ankle monitor in a trashcan in the restroom, according to an incident report.
The 23-year-old clerk said she did not know who disposed of the ankle monitor.
The ankle monitor was taken to the police department following the incident.
Out-of-state woman faces public intoxication charge
A Texas woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after reportedly accusing Los Tres Potrillos staff of stealing her ID.
Authorities were called shortly before midnight regarding the incident, according to an incident report.
Freddie L. Tacker, 47, of Middleton, Texas, spoke with “a heavy slur” as she told officers she believed restaurant staff took her ID.
According to the report, officers had to repeat their questions multiple times when speaking with the 47-year-old woman. Eventually, officer Steven J. Spurgers asked the woman to walk outside with him. As she headed out the door, “she was unable to walk a straight line and almost fell into the wall.”
Spurgers, who noted the woman smelled strongly of mouthwash, arrested Tacker and charged her with public intoxication following the incident because she was considered “a danger to herself and others in her impaired state.”
After the officer found her tote near the front door, she told him she also left some luggage over at the Citgo gas station. According to the report, Spurgers went over to the gas station and found a rolling luggage container Tacker had left behind.
