From Conway Police Department reports
Officers’ dinner break leads to arrestTwo Conway police officers made an arrest on Jan. 18 while preparing to take their dinner break, per a Conway Police Department (CPD) report.
Just before entering the Los Tres Potrillos Mexican restaurant on Sanders Road, the officers smelled a marijuana-like odor coming from a vehicle parked outside, the report stated.
After approaching the vehicle, officers reported they identified marijuana after a discussion with the vehicle occupant and a search. Additionally, officers found a loaded handgun in the car during their search.
After the search was completed, officers arrested Conway resident Kevin Selders on the scene and later charged him with possession of a controlled substance.
Man alleges he was jumped by girlfriend’s daughter and her boyfriend
A Conway man reported a domestic battering case on Jan. 20. Officers made contact with the man who said that he had been jumped by two people the previous night while attempting to get his work boots and clothes from a residence on Reedy Road in Conway.
The man said the two suspects were his girlfriend’s daughter and her boyfriend. He also reported that the male who jumped him broke his jaw and broke three of his teeth. The report said the man showed documentation of a visit to the emergency room to treat his injuries.
$3,000 in copper wire stolen
A Conway police officer responded to a report of copper wire theft on Jan. 21, per a CPD incident report.
An active construction site managed by Drew Hester Construction alleged that an unknown person entered the site on Winterbrook Drive and removed copper wire from the site’s walls. No other damage was reported.
The site manager valued the copper wire that was taken at around $3,000.
