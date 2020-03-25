From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman claims to have black mail on ex-husband
A Conway woman is accused of harassing her ex-husband.
According to an incident report, the woman’s 49-year-old ex-husband called the sheriff’s office on March 4 to file a harassment complaint against her.
The 49-year-old man told deputy Gary Dixon the 36-year-old woman claims to have black mail on him and that “things were going to get nasty if she didn’t get her way.”
The woman in question allegedly took photos of the complainant while he was taking testosterone shots and has since been telling others he’s using drugs, according to the man’s statement.
The complainant told authorities he is worried about what his ex-wife is capable of and that he is concerned for his own safety.
Online records show the Conway man has since obtained a protection order against his ex-wife.
Resident scammed by Facebook Marketplace user
A Faulkner County man was scammed out of $500 while trying to buy a jet ski that was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The alleged victim filed a fraud complaint with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office regarding the incident on March 4. According to the man’s statement, he was scammed in February.
The complainant had arranged to buy a jet ski that was listed for $7,950 by a man named Matthew Smith. After agreeing to buy the jet ski, the complainant said he sent Smith a $500 deposit.
According to the incident report, the two planned to meet at the Bass Pro Shop in Memphis, Tennessee, to “finish the sale.” However, Smith did not show up and kept “coming up with reasons why he couldn’t make it.”
Eventually, the complainant found out the jet ski was damaged and asked for his deposit back, the report states. Since requesting a refund, the complainant said Smith refuses to return his calls.
Residence burglarized
An unnamed suspect stole an ATV and various tools from a residence on Naylor Road earlier this month.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to a residence on Naylor Road around 7:30 p.m. March 4 after the homeowner realized several tools and an ATV were missing.
The complainant told deputy Nathan Kelley the perpetrator likely broke in through the garage because one of his workers had taken the garage door off its frame. The man said he used the residence as “his new construction residence.”
Of the items taken during the theft include a green 2005 Polaris Ranger, a blower jet heater and various other tools. The ATV and other items were collectively valued at $6,000, according to the report.
The complainant was able to provide authorities with photos of the suspect that were captured by his trail camera, the report states.
