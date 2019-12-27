From Conway Police Department reports
Ex-employee reportedly deletes customer information
A Perry County woman is suspected of deleting customer information from a local insurance company’s system after being fired in late October.
A Dottie Bryant Insurance Company agent told authorities on Dec. 18 that she believes an employee who was fired on Oct. 31 deleted “30-40 files of clients’ personal information,” according to an incident report.
The complaint told police that various clients “have shown her emails discussing policy changes between them and [Dottie] Moore.”
The complaint attempted to find the files in question after learning of the suspicious policy changes but was unable to find them, the report states.
According to the report, the company’s technical team was unable to retrieve the missing documents. The complainant told officer Frankie L. Henderson that she does not believe Moore stole the missing files but that the ex-employee likely deleted them when she was fired.
Woman suspects husband responsible for vandalism
A 36-year-old man is accused of vandalizing his wife’s vehicle.
According to an incident report, an Ash Street resident suspects her husband has been vandalizing her vehicle.
The 43-year-old complainant called police around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18, saying she believes her husband punctured one of her tires on Dec. 11 and that he was responsible for loosening the lug nuts on the front driver’s side wheel during the night on Dec. 16.
The woman told police she believes her husband is responsible for both incidents because they separated “roughly a month earlier” and that he “was not dealing with the separation very well,” the report states.
According to the report, the woman’s husband is the registered owner of the vehicle in question and the two are still legally married.
Waitress tricked by customer
An unnamed suspect reportedly tricked a Purple Cow server into trading him a $100 bill for five $20-counterfeit bills.
Authorities were called to the restaurant around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 18 after the general manager realized five $20 bills on of the servers had “felt odd,” according to an incident report.
The employee said a customer noticed she had a $100 bill in her tip book and asked if he could trade her five $20 bills for the $100 bill.
The employee said she agreed to swap bills with the man.
According to the general manager’s statement, the suspect is an African American man. The manager noted that the suspect paid for his meal with a real $20 bill.
Trailer taken from construction site
An unknown suspect reportedly stole a dump trailer off a construction site.
According to an incident report, police were alerted around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 that a dump trailer valued at abut $7,000 was missing from a construction site on Poteete Drive.
The complainant told police he last saw the black 6-foot by 12-foot carry-on dump trailer on Dec. 17 at the construction site in the 1500 block of Poteete Drive.
According to the incident report, the trailer “was equipped with a lock on the hitch and a pin lock.”
After visiting the construction site, the complainant said “it appeared the trailer’s jack drug the ground for some distance while it was taken but he had no idea who may have stolen it.”
The trailer has since been flagged as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.