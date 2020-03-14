From Conway Police Department reports
Suspect caught cashing fraudulent checks
A Batesville man is behind bars in the county jail after reportedly cashing at least two forged checks at local banks.
Authorities were called on March 6 to Bank OZK after Nathan McGuire, 28, attempted to cash a forged check at the bank, according to an incident report.
Officer William Lipsmeyer spoke to the suspect outside the bank, according to his report.
While speaking with the officer, McGurie said claimed a man he met in a van gave him several forged checks to cash.
The 28-year-old also gave the officer the OK to search his pockets.
“In his wallet, I located four very crisp one hundred dollar bills and five very crisp twenty dollar bills,” the officer noted in his report. “When I asked him about the money, he said it was his [and] that he was from Batesville headed to Kansas.”
The officer also noted the suspicious check Bank OZK staff refused to cash would have been cashed “if not for an error on the bank name spelling.”
The suspect said he met a man in a “green van [who] asked him if he would like to make some extra money” earlier that day.
After saying he wanted the money, McGuire said he got in the van and left with the driver, who took him to eat at Chick-fil-A. While inside the restaurant, “someone else left [with] the van and came back with a stack of printed off checks,” he said.
“At this time, he stated they went to several banks including First Security Bank and Arrest Bank,” the incident report reads in part. “He stated that he was successful at cashing checks at both banks.”
Online records show McGuire remained behind bars as of press time Saturday and was scheduled to appear next on March 30 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
2 shoplift at Lowe’s
Two unnamed suspects reportedly stole more than $1,200 worth of items from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store earlier this month.
The company’s senior asset protection manager filed a theft report on Monday regarding an incident that happened on March 2, according to an incident report.
Th senior asset protection manager told officer Trevor Hardy that two black men grabbed a DeWalt six-tool combo kit, a safe and a pressure washer that collectively cost $1,267.98.
The suspects’ identities were unknown at the time the report was filed.
Husband accused of attacking wife
A Conway man is behind bars in lieu of a $20,000 bond after reportedly choking his wife and chasing her down in his vehicle when she tried to escape.
According to an incident report, officer Jason Case spoke to the alleged victim in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Salem Road after she was able to escape her husband.
The woman told the officer she and her husband were arguing at their home on Helen Street when he hit her on the left side of her face. The altercation escalated from there, she said, adding that he threatened her, choked her and chased after her in his vehicle after she fled the residence in her vehicle. At one point, the woman’s husband told her “she would be dead by 40 because he would kill her,” according to the report.
Officer Cebron Hackett located the suspect at the couple’s home while Case spoke with the alleged victim outside the pharmacy, the report states.
When confronting the woman’s husband about the incident, the 29-year-old suspect claimed he drover after her because she left in the middle of their argument and “he was done done talking with her.”
The suspect denied hitting or choking his wife. However, responding officers noted the woman “had red marks around her neck and chest.”
According to the woman’s statement, she “was having trouble breathing” when her husband choked her.
Online records show the 29-year-old was charged with three Class D felonies – first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member – as well as a Class A misdemeanor – third-degree domestic battery – following the incident.
