From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Vilonia woman accused of attacking family
A Vilonia woman is behind bars in lieu of a $25,000 bond after reportedly breaking into a family member’s house earlier this month.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called around 12:20 a.m. March 6 to residence in the 850 block of Highway 36 regarding a possible burglary.
When deputy Terry Roper pulled up to the residence in question, he found out that Jewel Ballard “entered the residence by force and attacked” a family member,” the report states.
Another family member held the 30-year-old woman to the ground until Roper arrived.
According to the report, Ballard “was naked with a bath robe hanging from her arm and [was] screaming” when the deputy walked inside.
Initially, the woman refused to answer the deputy’s questions when he asked if she was injured and why she broke into a family member’s home. The report also states she “attempted multiple times to get up and push [the deputy] away.”
One of the woman’s family members had a 1-inch cut above his left eye brow following the incident.
The 55-year-old man told authorities Ballard hit him in the head with a glass after she broke into the residence, according to the report.
Online records show the woman was charged with residential burglary, a Class B felony, and third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, following the incident.
Man runs woman off roadway
A Greenbrier woman called the sheriff’s office on March 6 after a man who reportedly ran her off the road also threatened to attack her.
According to the woman’s statement, she was driving along East German Lane toward Lower Ridge Road when another motorist ran her off the road, “causing her seatbelt to break.”
The woman said she also “heard a pop in her neck” during the incident but refused medical treatment at the time, saying she “would go to her chiropractor at a later time.”
According to the report, the woman had followed the suspect from Lower Ridge Road to the Valero gas station in Springhill so that she could get his license plate number.
When confronting the suspect about driving her off the road, the male reportedly threatened he “would kick her fat [expletive],” the report states.
The suspect also told the woman she “needed to lose some weight or to go and die.”
Deputy Timothy Johnson told the woman he would fill out a terroristic threatening report regarding the incident at the gas station, but said she would need to follow up with Conway police regarding the incident on Lower Ridge Road, according to the report.
