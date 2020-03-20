From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
MEMS revives man using Narcan
Authorities revived a man who overdosed in his vehicle after a woman called the sheriff’s office saying there was an unresponsive man in a vehicle with a small child crying inside it.
The woman called police at 2:33 p.m. March 1, according to an incident report.
Deputies rushed to the Bentonville Drive residence and could immediately hear a child crying inside the vehicle as well as another child crying inside the home.
“Upon arrival, a male subject was located lying in a vehicle unresponsive,” deputy Michael Lee’s report reads in part. “The subject was breathing and had a pulse. The child … was removed from the vehicle. Deputies then entered the residence and removed the other child … The residence front door was open upon arrival.”
The deputies also searched the residence to ensure there were no other children or other individuals needing medical assistance while Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services began treating the unresponsive man in the vehicle.
The ambulance crew gave the 25-year-old man Narcan, which is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, in an attempt to revive the man.
The 25-year-old responded to the treatment and regained consciousness, according to the report.
Once he’d regained consciousness, the report states the man admitted he’d taken five Hydrocodone pills while drinking alcohol.
The children’s mother was called to the scene to pick up the 1- and 2-year-old and the 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Man accused of pushing girlfriend charged
A Conway man faces a domestic battery charge after reportedly pushing his girlfriend to the ground at a Bailey Street residence earlier this month.
Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. March 1 after a Bailey Street resident witnessed another man push a woman to the ground, according to an incident report.
The witness said he overheard two people yelling and screaming at a nearby house and drove over to see what was going on when “he noticed a male subject push a female onto the ground,” according to the report.
The man let the woman get in his vehicle with him and drove her to his house, where he proceeded to call police. The 23-year-old woman refused to fill out a statement about what happened, according to deputy Chase Wilks’ report.
Though the woman did not want to fill out a statement, the deputy noted she had a scrape on her hand and some cuts on her face and issued a 12-hour BOLO (be on the lookout) alert against her boyfriend.
Deputy Wilks spotted the suspect outside the 8 Mile Store about an hour later, the report states.
According to the deputy’s report, the 25-year-old suspect denied pushing his girlfriend “but also could not explain why she had injuries.”
Zachary Joe Kilpatrick, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree domestic battery following the incident. Authorities allowed his girlfriend to pick up his vehicle from the convenience store, the report states.
