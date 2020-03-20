From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Morrilton man arrested on FTA warrant
A Conway County man was arrested late March 1 after a Faulkner County deputy learned the man was wanted by Morrilton police on a failure-to-appear warrant.
According to an incident report, deputy Timothy Johnson pulled over a gold-colored vehicle around 11:22 p.m. March 1 because the light above the license plate was not working.
After the deputy gathered the driver’s registrations and insurance information, a dispatcher alerted him Deal ‘Trae' D. Perry’s license was suspended and that he had an active warrant against him that was issued by the Morrilton Police Department.
The 24-year-old man’s wife told police the couple was aware Perry’s license was suspended but that she allowed him to drive “due to the fact that he sees better at night,” according to the report.
The woman also told deputy Johnson the couple knew Perry had a warrant but that “Morrilton PD would not want to pick Mr. Perry up,” noting the couple “had already been pulled over before and Mr. Perry was driving the vehicle.” However, the deputy called MPD officials and was instructed to meet them at the Conway County line with Perry.
Traffic stop leads to drug charge
A 31-year-old Conway man faces a felony drug charge after authorities reportedly found two ecstasy pills in his vehicle earlier this month.
Deputy Joshua Lavrinc was driving along Highway 365 around 12:35 a.m. March 2 when he noticed the vehicle in front of him was speeding, according to an incident report.
It appeared the vehicle was driving about 70 mph in a 55-mph zone, the report states.
After he was pulled over, the driver, 31-year-old Christopher Warren, “was hostile and extremely argumentative.”
Once he learned he was pulled over for speeding, Warren reportedly said: “I wasn’t dong no 70, I was doing 60.”
Because the deputy could smell marijuana, he asked Warren to step out of the vehicle so he could search for any possible contraband, the report states. Before he got out of the vehicle, Warren told the Lavrinc the odor “ain’t probable cause for me to get out.”
The 31-year-old was not cooperative as officers attempted to search the vehicle, the report states.
“Mr. Warren was asked multiple times to stay in front of my patrol vehicle,” Lavrinc wrote in his report. “Mr. Warren continued to walk away from my patrol car and was placed into handcuffs and informed he was obstructing governmental operations. While finishing the search of the vehicle, I observed two pills in the center console of the vehicle that I suspected were MDMA/Ecstasy.”
The Conway man was arrested on scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.
Greenbrier woman reports identity theft
An unknown suspect hacked into a Greenbrier woman’s email account and stole her personal information, passwords, account numbers and had her emails forwarded to a separate account.
The 55-year-old victim filed a fraud report at the sheriff’s office on March 2, according to an incident report.
According to the woman’s statement, she learned her identity was compromised after someone tried to log into her Facebook account.
A few days later, her phone stopped working. When she reached out to AT&T about the issue, she learned someone had called the company pretending to be her and had the SIM number changed, the report states.
“She then realized her emails were being forwarded to a different email address,” the incident report reads in part. “Windstream was able to correct that issue. Once she got her email back, she realized someone had opened or attempted to open several accounts, either for merchandise or for loans, using her information.”
