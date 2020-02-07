From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Greenbrier home burglarized
A Union Road residence reportedly was burglarized sometime between Jan. 20-29.
The homeowner called the sheriff’s office to report the burglary around 12:15 Jan. 29 after learning several items were missing from the home, according to an incident report.
The 74-year-old man told deputy Crystil Graham he was not home during the timeframe the residence was burglarized because he is currently remodeling the house. The man said he last stopped by his Union Road home on Jan. 20 but that a neighbor alerted him on Jan. 28 that his gate appeared to be damaged.
According to the report, the complainant stopped by to check on his home the next day when he realized several items were missing.
As he pulled up to the residence, he could see the front gate “had been damaged and pulled off the hinges.”
The man soon found that several items from inside the home as well as from his shop were gone. Among the items taken from the Greenbrier man include a rototiller, two push mowers, a tool box, various tools, a chainsaw, a microwave, various Barbie dolls and a TV was also damaged.
The stolen items were collectively valued at $2,760. The TV the suspect(s) damaged was valued around $400.
Suspects steal copper
An unknown suspect reportedly stole copper wiring from a West Cadron Ridge Road residence.
Deputy Charles Vaughan wad called to the residence in question shortly after 1:50 p.m. Jan. 29 after the homeowner found out someone had taken copper wire from the house he was remodeling.
According to an incident report, the suspect(s) took the copper pipe and copper wire that run “from the AC unit and through the house.”
The complainant told police it would cost him $3,500 to make repairs due to the location the copper was cut.
Woman says man claiming to be census reporter is suspicious
A Vilonia woman called police last week because she was concerned a man claiming to be with the United States Census Bureau was lying about his position.
The 56-year-old woman called the sheriff’s office around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 after a man who was standing int he roadway near her River Valley Lane residence claimed to be an employee with the United States Census Bureau, according to an incident report.
The suspect did not ask the woman any questions until she approached him and asked what he was doing, the report states. Once she confronted the man, he claimed to be with the Census Bureau and told the woman he “needed to confirm her address.”
The woman told deputy Caleb Reed “she did not feel as if she needed to give him this information and she did not.”
When she refused to confirm her address, the woman said the man proceeded to ask additional questions.
The man left the area in “a silver Jeep or SUV-type vehicle,” according to the woman’s statement.
Man reports vehicle theft
An unknown suspect stole a vehicle that was left near the side of the roadway after it broke down last week.
A 67-year-old man called the sheriff’s office around 1:15 p.m. Jan. 31 after learning someone had taken his vehicle.
According to an incident report, the man “began having engine trouble” when he parked his red 2013 Buick around 4:30 a.m. on the day in question. The complainant said he parked the vehicle in the first spot along Stanford Road near Highway 65.
The man returned later in the day to pick up his vehicle. However, it was gone.
Deputy Robert Hensley flagged the vehicle as stolen in the National Crime Information Center after talking to the complainant.
