From Conway Police Department reports
Vehicle vandalism
A Little Rock man accused his former significant other of breaking-and-entering into his vehicle while at a friend’s house in Conway early Thursday morning, a Conway Police Department incident report stated. The man, visiting a friend in Conway, called police after he allegedly saw his ex vandalizing his vehicle parked outside. The man said the suspect fled the scene after he saw her.
When a Conway police officer responded to the scene, the officer found extensive damage to the car, including a cracked windshield, a knocked out window and one slashed tire. Additionally, the man told the officer his ex stole his wallet. The responding police officer took pictures of the damage and filed a report on the incident.
Alleged harassment after police call
A Missouri woman said she was a victim of harassment after being accused of having threatened to shoot up the Home 2 Home Hotel in Conway on Wednesday night. Jeremy Canoy, the woman’s ex-husband, called police and alleged she had threatened to shoot up the hotel she was staying in, adding that she “had many guns and thousands of rounds of ammo in the trunk of her car,” per a police department report.
When the responding officer arrived on scene, the woman was asleep in bed with her boyfriend. After speaking to police, the woman said Canoy had been harassing her for months and that she had no knowledge of Canoy’s claims.
She added that she had Canoy’s guns in her trunk, but she wanted to give them back to him. She also alleged that Canoy had attempted to call her 27 times on Jan. 12. The responding officer filed a report on the incident. The report noted that there was sufficient evidence for the woman to seek a misdemeanor warrant through the City Attorney’s Office.
