From Conway Police Department reports
Police respond to fight, arrest PB man on drug charges
A Pine Bluff man faces drug charges after reportedly trying to break into a vehicle on Keathley Drive early Monday morning.
According to an incident report, authorities were called around 5:40 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 1900 block of Keathley Drive after two witnesses called in a fight.
The first caller told dispatchers the fight broke out “because one of the males was trying to break into the other male’s vehicle.” A second person soon called police saying the suspect was on the ground and that the vehicle’s owner was kicking him.
By the time officer Peter Beck pulled up to the scene, the suspect “had blood coming from his nose and multiple abrasions on his face and head.”
The man who was down on the ground, 47-year-old Billy Jack Harmon, told officer Beck he was OK and that he and the other man were fighting “over a girl,” according to the report.
“As Harmon spoke to me, I could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from his person,” Beck wrote in his report. “I advised Harmon that since there was a fight, that I had to investigate what happened.”
Harmon gave the officer consent to search his pockets when asked if he had any weapons with him. While searching the Pine Bluff man’s pockets, Beck said he found a Ziploc bag that had suspected methamphetamine in it. The officer also found a lock-picking kit in Harmon’s jacket, which was found on the ground.
During his investigation, Beck learned that Harmon had two outstanding warrants issued against him.
The Pine Bluff man was arrested on scene and also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Before being booked into the county jail, one of the jailers noticed Harmon was hiding “a blue pen body” with methamphetamine residue in it, the report states.
Harmon, who was then charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, claimed he found the pen in Beck’s patrol unit.
The Pine Bluff man is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 bond.
CPD investigating indecent exposure case
An unnamed suspect reportedly exposed himself Monday morning to a woman at the Links at Cadron Valley Apartments.
Authorities were first called to the apartment complex around 9 a.m. Monday after a man said he could hear a woman “screaming multiple times in the area,” according to an incident report.
Officer Cebron Hackett searched the area but did not find anything suspicious. Before leaving the complex, the officer asked maintenance staff if they noticed anything suspicious but they said they “did not hear anyone screaming.”
About 30 minutes later, the alleged victim called the officer back to the apartment complex.
According to the woman’s statement, she had gone back to her apartment to grab her son’s diapers when a man on the staircase exposed himself to her.
“She said she was just going to say excuse me and go around him, but when she looked down she saw that he had his erect penis out,” Hackett’s report states.
The woman said the suspect was an African American man who was “probably under 30 years old.” The man stool about 6 feet tall and had a “lean build,” she said.
