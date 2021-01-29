Police beat

From Conway Police Department reports
Check-out time
Police responded to Comfort Suites on Museum Road in reference to a theft of services call.
Officers spoke with the desk clerk who was standing outside who told officers a woman was trying to leave out of the window without paying and pointed to the side of the hotel.
“I drove my vehicle down to where she was pointing and a white female was climbing out out of a motel room room window,” the officer wrote in the report. “She had a suitcase and pizza boxes.”
The officer spoke with the woman who told him “she was climbing out of the window to take her stuff to her vehicle because it was closer going out the window than using the door,” according to the report. She told officers her boyfriend was on his way back to the hotel to pay for the room. The desk clerk told authorities “that was what she claimed an hour ago.”
The boyfriend did arrive at the hotel and paid $68 in cash. He attempted to pay for another night but the hotel said they wanted the pair to leave, so they took their remaining items from the room and left as it was after time to check out. The report didn’t specify whether they used the window or the door to take out the remaining items.
Taking a cell could land you in a cell
On Jan. 25, officers responded to Metro by T-Mobile on Oak Street in reference to a theft of property.
The manager said a “white male with a blond mustache, with 3 star tattoos over his right eyebrow, wearing dark-colored shorts, and aqua blue and pink Nike Air Max shoes came into the store and stole a phone from a display,” the report stated.
The man ran out of the store and got into a white four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck and left the scene, according to the report.
Ex-husband suspected of criminal mischief
Police responded to Bob Courtway Middle School on Jan. 25 in reference to a criminal mischief call.
A man told officers his vehicle had been damaged in the 10 minutes he left it unattended. He showed the officer the damaged area of the vehicle and “it appeared that someone had pried open the gas cap access door,” the officer noted.
The man told the officer there is a release lever on the inside of the vehicle that is the only way to get the gas door open.
He said “he believed the person who damaged it was his fiancee’s ex-husband,” the report stated. He told police the reason he believed that was because he had seen the ex-husband’s vehicle leaving the area when came outside and because his fiancee received the vehicle in their divorce.
