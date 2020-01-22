From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Conway woman files false report against stepson
A 61-year-old woman allegedly filed a false police report against a Conway man last week.
According to an incident report, Sheila Selene Dye called the sheriff’s office around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14 because her vehicle was missing.
The 61-year-old woman claimed her stepson took her gold 1999 Toyota Camry without her permission and that she wanted it back. Authorities were called back to the residence in question about two hours later regarding a possible “prowler” incident. However, the possible suspect was the woman’s stepson, who lives at the Sagebrush home.
The woman’s 27-year-old stepson told the deputy he’s lived at the residence since November and that he was under the impression he was allowed to use Dye’s vehicle that night, adding that she’d given him $3 for gas.
At this point, the woman reportedly admitted to giving her stepson gas money and that she allowed him to use the vehicle.
After learning the woman had called in a false report, the deputy advised her not to file false reports in the future, the report states.
“I explained to Ms. Dye about filing a false police report concerning unauthorized use of a vehicle and explained she need[ed] to evict Mr. Dye if she did not want him at the residence anymore,” Roper’s report reads in part.
Woman’s personal information compromised
An unknown suspect reportedly used a Vilonia woman’s personal information to fraudulently open a Comcast account.
The alleged victim learned her personal information was used to open the account after a collections company called her regarding an unpaid balance on the account.
The 33-year-old Vilonia woman told deputy Charles Vaughan on Jan. 15 the suspect opened the account using her name and social security number.
The fraudulent account shows to be set up at a Little Rock resident, according to the report.
It was unclear exactly when the Comcast account was opened, the woman said, adding that the suspect “charged up a bill for $700” using her name.
Couple files theft report
An unknown suspect stole several items from a residence along Highway 89.
The alleged victims called the sheriff’s office around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 15 to report a theft that reportedly occurred the week before.
According to the report, the couple waited to file the theft report because they did not have the serial number for the minibike at the time. The stolen bike is valued around $400.
The same day the couple filed the report regarding the stolen bike, the couple said their shed was also burglarized while they were at work. The perpetrators made off with a 55-inch Sony TV and a Redi Heat Kerosene heater, collectively valued at $650, according to the report.
While the shed was not locked at the time it was reportedly broken into, deputy Joe Tillman noted in his report that one of the complainants “was putting locks on while I was there” to take the theft report.
