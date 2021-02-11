From Conway Police Department reports
Transaction pending
Around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, officers took a phone over the phone regarding a stolen vehicle. The caller said he met in person with a potential buyer of his 2005 black Honda Odyssey. He said they “conducted the transaction and [the buyer] sent him $1,300 through the cash app,” according to the report.
He said he filled out a bill of sale for the vehicle and gave it to the buyer before the buyer took the vehicle for a test drive.
However, he said that the buyer “did not return with the vehicle” and when he checked his phone, the cash app showed the transaction to be pending.
The caller said he believed the buyer “scammed him and stole his vehicle,” the report stated. Officers informed the caller that “on cash app large transfers of money take up to 2-3 business days” and “until that pending period was up we would file this as an information report.”
Egg thrown, wallet taken
On Feb. 8, officers took a call regarding a stolen wallet. The caller told police “he knew who it was,” according to the report.
He said it was his ex-girlfriend who “approached him at his vehicle while he was leaving work,” the report stated, adding that “he claimed she threw an egg at him while he was getting into the vehicle.”
Once he was in the vehicle, the caller said, his ex-girlfriend “took [his] wallet and left the scene,” noting his driver’s license, social security card, cash and debit/credit cards were in the wallet.
He said they were “previously in a relationship and that she has recently been harassing him.”
Officers asked if he wanted to make a report on the harassment as well but he declined, saying “he found it not severe enough for a report.”
Firearm stolen
On Feb. 8, officers took a breaking or entering report by phone. The caller said that morning “as he was getting into his truck, he noticed his handgun and wallet were missing from the center console,” according to the report.
He told officers he had parked his truck in his driveway around 7 p.m. the night before and that he was inside the residence from that time until he noticed the items missing.
“He assumes that his door was left unlocked because there was no damage or signs of forced entry on the vehicle,” the report stated. The wallet contained his driver’s license, debit/credit cards and social security card. The firearm was described as a black semi-automatic handgun.
