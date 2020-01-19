From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Possible burglary reported
A Conway woman called 911 last week after coming home to find her home was in disarray.
According to an incident report, a woman who lives in the 400 block of Highway 286 East called the sheriff’s office shortly before noon Jan. 11 after returning home to find various items thrown on her floor.
The woman believes the incident occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11:53 a.m. on the morning in question. The 56-year-old woman told deputy Steve Sumner she suspects the suspect “entered her house through the dog door, spilled packets of jelly on the kitchen floor, broke a picture frame that was on the floor behind her bedroom door and tossed some pillows off of her bed.”
A 49-year-old man who sometimes stays the night and who keeps his dogs and clothes at the residence in question is a potential suspect, the woman said.
According to the report, the complainant’s mother, who lives next door, saw the 49-year-old man leave the residence around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11.
Former tenant suspected in theft
A Conway couple is suspected in a break-in that reportedly occurred at a residence on Henry Loop.
Sheriff’s deputies were called around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 11 to a residence on Henry Loop after the homeowner noted her rent house appeared to have been burglarized, according to an incident report.
The 69-year-old complainant told deputy Gary Dixon that she last stopped by the house on Jan. 3 and believes the break-in occurred on Jan. 6.
The woman suspects the previous tenant, 31-year-old Cort Baxton Fulmer, and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Marcet Sheets, are responsible for the theft.
According to the woman’s statement, Fulmer had moved out in October 2019, leaving behind a mess and some of his personal belongings.
On Jan. 11, the complainant said she could see where someone had busted through the front door and could tell “various items” were missing.
A neighbor who has game cameras set up at his house was able to show the deputy footage of “what looks like a female possibly entering the home on [Jan. 6] around [8 a.m.],” the report states. However, none of the photos showed anyone leaving the home with anything.
2 injured at weekend party
Authorities were called to a disturbance on Joshua Circle on Jan. 11 after two men were reportedly injured at a party.
According to an incident report, the sheriff’s office was called shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 to a residence along Joshua Circle in Conway after a partygoer began acting aggressive toward other guests.
When deputy Stephen Ferguson arrived on scene, the alleged aggressor approached him, saying he was hit in the head with a 10-pound dumbbell, the report states.
Ferguson noted in his report that the man, Caleb Gale Spencer, 39, of Conway, seemed “highly intoxicated” and that he had a cut below his left eye that was “partially swollen shut.”
At this point, the deputy called an ambulance to asses the 39-year-old’s injuries.
The homeowner told Ferguson that he was hosting a party at his home that night but that Spencer started causing problems by “roughhousing with some of the people.”
Spencer reportedly has trained to be a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter over the last 12 years and often gets too physical with others when he’s had too much to drink, according to the homeowner’s statement.
The homeowner also said that another guest who tried to get Spencer to calm down left the residence after the 39-year-old hit him.
As the deputy spoke with others at the party, Spencer reportedly called his sons to come pick him up. After he left, the alleged victim returned, saying he had to leave to calm down after he was hit.
According to the report, Spencer called the alleged victim while deputy Ferguson was still on scene and threatened to come back and “kill everyone there.”
The deputy told the homeowner and the alleged victim how they could file charges against Spencer if they wished to do so and, because the homeowner said he wanted Spencer banned from his property, was instructed to call police if he returned so they could issue a criminal trespass warning against him.
