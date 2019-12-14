From Conway Police Department reports
Woman reports seeing a suspicious, bloody man
A Clinton man reportedly was injured while fighting with his brother last week.
Authorities were called shortly before 2:40 a.m. Dec. 7 regarding a suspicious, “bloody man” who was spotted in a woman’s backyard.
The Clifton Street resident who noticed the man called police saying she’d heard a loud bang outside and that the noise had scared her dog. When she looked outside to see what had caused the alarm, she noticed the man in question lying on her back porch, according to her statement.
Officers soon located the man and believed he was heavily intoxicated. While talking with the the man, the officers learned he was hurt by his brother.
“The male … said that his brother was chasing him with a gun,” officer Cebron Hackett wrote in his report. “(The man) was heavily intoxicated and thought he was still at his brother’s house. I observed injuries and dried blood around (the man’s) eyes, nose and lips. He had numerous abrasions on his body.”
According to the report, the alleged victim did not have any shoes on and his “chest (was) exposed” even though the temperature was about 40 degrees at the time.
As the man was loaded into an ambulance, another caller alerted police that the man they’d found had run from a separate residence on Clifton Street after getting into a fight with his brother.
The alleged victim was treated at Conway Regional Medical Center following the incident.
Teen falls victim to dating scammer
A Conway woman was scammed out of more than $3,000 from a man she’d met on an online dating website.
According to an incident report, the 18-year-old complainant met the suspect on SeekingArrangement, which is a dating application that describes itself as an avenue for “Sugar Babies and Sugar Daddies or Mommas (to) both get what they want, when they want it.”
The local teen met a man named Michael Gray from California and began messaging the man back and forth for several days before he reportedly scammed her.
According to the report, the girl began chatting with the suspect on Dec. 2 and on Dec. 4, Gray asked her if she would cash a check for him because he claimed “his bank had detected fraudulent charges on his account.”
Gray reportedly told the teen she could keep $800 as long as she sent him $1,000 and sent her a picture of a check for $1,836 via text. The complainant told officer Keith D. Whitley that she attempted to deposit the check into her bank account using an online deposit application but that the transaction would not go through. At this point, the suspect told the 18-year-old that “he could do it for her if he had her checking account number and routing number.”
The teen provided the suspect with her account information but noticed three days later that her account was overdrawn by more than $3,000.
Ex-girlfriend suspected after apartment burglary
A Keathley Drive resident called police last week because she believed her ex-girlfriend burglarized her apartment.
The 18-year-old complainant said she’d left her house unlocked Dec. 7 while she went over to her mother’s house. When she returned home, she noticed several items including a PlayStation 4, a basket of clothes and her Kimberly Clark clock-in badge were missing.
According to an incident report, the complainant believes her ex-girlfriend went into the apartment and took the items while she was away.
The missing items were collectively valued at $300 at the time the report was filed.
