From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman takes computer from Greenbrier home
A Greenbrier residence reportedly was burglarized Dec. 21 by a woman who was invited over to bake treats the day before.
According to an incident report, a woman who called herself Rosalie Harris was invited to an Ida Lane residence “to help [the homeowner] cook some bake[d] goods” on Dec. 20.
The next day, Harris went back to the Ida Lane residence while the homeowner was away and invited herself inside the home. The landlord reportedly witnessed the incident and saw the suspect leave “with a black bag,” the report states.
The homeowner attempted to reach out to Harris after realizing a laptop was missing, but the suspect only told her she was “going to a funeral in Louisiana.”
Resident falls, claims he was attacked
A Mayflower man who fell and injured his face reportedly told police he was attacked by at least three men.
Sheriff’s deputies were called just before midnight Dec. 22 to a residence on Aycock Hill Road in Mayflower regarding a possible domestic dispute, according to an incident report.
A 39-year-old man claimed he was “jumped” by three men at a residence across the street. According to the report, the Mayflower man had a cut above his right eye, a cut on the left side of his face, two cuts on his bottom lip and a broken tooth.
After seeing the man’s injuries, deputy Stephen Ferguson went across the street to confront the possible suspect. However, the neighbor told police that Jason H. Campbell came to his home two times that night and began cursing at him. The second time the 39-year-old went over to the neighbor’s house, he reportedly tried to hit the man.
Because he believed Campbell was about to hit him, the neighbor told police he “pushed Mr. Campbell away, at which time he fell face first in the gravel driveway.”
After he fell down, Campbell “got up and returned to his residence,” the report states.
At this point, the deputy went back over to Campbell’s residence to question him about how he got hurt.
According to the report, the 39-year-old gave the deputy several different scenarios about what happened before admitting he fell.
“When I spoke with Mr. Campbell about what happened, he changed his story several times, saying that he was jumped by [three] males, then [one] male, then [five] Mexicans, then [he] told me that he just fell down and didn’t [want] anymore trouble,” Ferguson’s report reads in part.
First responders were called to the scene to assess Campbell’s injuries. Though they recommended Campbell get “a couple stitches in his lip,” the 39-year-old “refused any treatment or transport” to the hospital, the report states.
Mayflower man accused in domestic case
A Mayflower man is accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening to kill his brother.
According to an incident report, authorities were called around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 23 to a residence along Ridge Lane after Robert Lynn Patterson, 41, reportedly choked his girlfriend before fleeing the area.
The man’s 35-year-old girlfriend told deputy Brian Kesterson the two were sleeping in their camper when Patterson woke up and “became very upset.”
According to the woman’s statement, Patterson took her phone and called one of her friends, asking if they would pick her up. The woman said the two Had been drinking through the day but she was not aware of why he was upset.”
When she told Patterson to leave her alone, he reportedly “pushed her onto the bed and got on top of her.”
“During that time, Mr. Patterson held her down by choking her,” the report states.
At one point during the struggle, the woman told police she was able to wriggle an arm free and poked Patterson in the eye. Patterson ultimately got off of the alleged victim when his daughter opened up the camper door.
According to the report, Patterson also threatened to kill his brother “and anyone that got into his business” following the incident.
