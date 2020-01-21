From Conway Police Department reports
Prank calls leave woman feeling uncomfortable
An apartment complex manager called police earlier this month after a string of prank phone calls began making her feel uneasy.
According to an incident report, the South Donaghey Apartments manager filed a harassment report on Jan. 9 regarding a flux of prank phone calls that began the week before.
The 38-year-old complainant told police the calls started coming in “one week ago” and that the calls were from various, “random numbers.”
The calls sound as if they are recordings, the complainant said, adding that each call ends by saying she has “been pranked by prankowl.com.
“The person that is doing this appears to be able to set the phone number that will be displayed,” the woman told police. The woman said she figured this out after “she noticed that [one of] the numbers calling appeared to be Conway Corporation.”
Shortly after receiving a call from a number that appeared to be from a Conway Corp. representative, the woman received a call that appeared to be from a local Domino’s Pizza restaurant.
According to the woman’s statement, she hung up on the prank call that appeared to be from Domino’s Pizza. However, a few minutes later, a Domino’s delivery driver pulled up to deliver a pizza to the woman.
The driver was able to confirm the number that called the woman was the restaurant number. As he spoke to the woman, the number called the woman a second time. This time, the caller was asking for payment for the pizza, instructing the woman to give him her credit card information. The delivery driver “said it was not someone with Domino’s, so the woman hung up,” the report states.
The woman told officer Matthew R. Boyd that she is unsure of who is behind the flux of prank phone calls and that while they were “annoying at first,” she now worries “since someone actually sent a delivery to her.”
Teen reports theft
A Mabelvale resident filed a theft report on Jan. 9 after a woman he sold an Apple Watch to in Conway canceled her PayPal payment.
The 19-year-old Mabelvale resident contacted Conway police shortly after 12:30 p.m. Jan. 9 after realizing the woman he’d sold the watch to had canceled the payment she made to him, according to an incident report.
Emily Dickson had reached out to the Mabelvale teen via Facebook Marketplace about wanting to buy the Apple Watch Series 2 he was selling, according to the complainant’s statement.
The two arranged to meet up at the Kum & Go gas station on Dave Ward Drive, and the woman agreed to pay the teen $250 via PayPal for the watch.
According to the report, the woman transferred the payment to the complainant while at the gas station. However, “the next day, he saw the money transfer had been canceled,” the complainant told officer Trevor Hardy.
The complainant also told the officer that he has since tried to reach back out to the woman he sold the watch to but that she blocked him on social media.
Storage unit burglarized
An unknown suspect stole more than $1,400 worth of items from one of the U Save Self Storage units.
According to an incident report, a 34-year-old Conway man filed a theft report on Jan. 9 regarding an incident he believes occurred in November.
The complaint told police he learned his storage unit was burglarized on Nov. 29 but “didn’t want to file a report at the time without having a proper list of the items taken from the storage unit.”
Since the theft, the complainant created an itemized list of his stolen property. Items taken during the theft include stuffed animals, a tricycle, sewing and crochet supplies, clothes, a stroller and other miscellaneous items.
According to the report, the stolen items are collectively valued at $1,417.
