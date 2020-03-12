From Conway Police Department reports
Canceled pizza order leads to threats
A Conway man is accused of threatening Domino’s Pizza staff after his order was canceled.
According to an incident report, a manager at the restaurant called police shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to file a complaint against Matthew Thomas Smiley, 25.
The manager told officer Joey Zulpo that Smiley made threats toward him “and the store” after he canceled the 25-year-old’s order.
Smiley had ordered a pizza and requested it be delivered to a residence on Cherry Street, the report states. However, he “called back to change the address of the delivery a few times” before the manager decided to cancel the order.
According to the report, the manager “advised staff they were not going to change the address and canceled the order because it was suspicious.”
When he found out his order was canceled, Smiley reportedly called the restaurant and threatened the manager, according to the incident report.
The manager said he’d had issues with Smiley in the past and wanted this incident documented.
Shoplifting incident ends with drug arrests
Two women were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday afternoon after one of the suspects reportedly tried to steal makeup from Sally’s Beauty Supply.
Conway officers were called to the retail store around 4:20 p.m. Sunday after employees noticed two customers were acting suspiciously and hiding products in a purse, according to an incident report.
Samantha Danielle Hewett, 34, and Katy Michelle Wyles, 32, both face felony charges following the incident.
As officer Hannah Fleming walked into the store, a clerk pointed out the two women and said that one of the suspects was “concealing items” and that employees suspected the women “were on some sort of narcotics” because “they were all over the place.”
“The clerk stated that one of the employees saw the one in the green hoodie place something in her purse,” Fleming wrote in her report. “I made contact with the females. The one in the gray [hoodie] backed away from me and the one in the green hoodie started talking fast. Fearing the females were fixing to flee, I placed the one in the green hoodie in handcuffs. I advised her that she was not under arrest, just being detained while I investigated the shoplifting.”
According to the report, authorities found several stolen items in Hewett’s purse. The 34-year-old woman claimed she placed the items in her purse “because she has rheumatoid arthritis and cannot hold onto small objects.”
At this point, the officer asked the woman why she didn’t use a shopping basket or have her friend carry the items for her, according to the report. Hewett said she could not hold a basket and did not think to ask Wyles about holding the products in question.
While the officer questioned Hewett about the alleged shoplifting incident, another officer found a syringe in Wyles’ pockets, the report states. At this point, Wyles also admitted to using a quarter of a gram of meth earlier that day and said “she gets her methamphetamine from Hewett.”
According to the report, Wyles gave officers consent to search her vehicle after they searched her pockets. While searching the 32-year-old’s vehicle, officers found syringes, pipes, suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and six Alprazolam pills.
Online records show that Hewett was charged with three felony charges — two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia — along with three misdemeanor charges — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property — following the incident. Katy was charged with two felony charges — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — and two misdemeanor charges — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — following the incident.
Denny's dine and dash
A couple reportedly dined and dashed at Denny’s early Monday morning.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to the diner around 1:10 a.m. Monday after a couple ate $51.02 worth of food before running out of the restaurant.
The store manager noticed the couple running away from the front counter while no one else was looking and chased after the suspects, the report states.
The store manager told officer Michael V. Johnson that she chased after the couple but was unable to get the suspect’s vehicle’s license plate number. According to her statement, the couple fled in a white Nissan Altima.
According to the report, the store manager followed the suspect vehicle but “lost them once they made it past Walmart” on Skyline Drive.
