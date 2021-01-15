From Conway Police Department reports
Vehicle break-ins continue
The Conway Police Department arrested two Little Rock teenagers around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in connection with several overnight vehicle break-ins in west Conway. As of press time, the suspects’s names were not available.
A resident on Bruce Street reported that sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole $200 from a wallet inside the vehicle. She said there were three wallets in the vehicle that the suspects had “gone through” but the only thing missing was the cash, according to the report.
A resident on Abbey Gail Drive said that sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday someone had entered both unlocked vehicles at her residence.
“She found the glove boxes and center consoles were open and paperwork from both had been scattered inside the vehicles,” according to the report. She didn’t notice anything missing from the vehicle.
A resident on Radcliffe Drive reported that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, someone had stolen items from his truck. He said he was unsure if the truck had been locked or not but there was no damage to the truck that he could tell.
He said a blue Nike backpack that contained a school textbook, MacBook Pro with charger and a notebook were taken along with $2 cash from his sunglass holder.
While investigating “the area after a breaking or entering series,” an officer found a social security card in the street on Abbey Gail Drive, according to a report. The officer located the person and asked her to check her vehicle.
“She found it had been entered and gone through,” the report stated. “The only item missing appeared to be her purse.”
The woman said her purse contained her driver’s license, debit/credit cards and her social security card among other items. She later contacted police to say she found her purse “several doors down” but it was empty.
“Officers caught the pair after spotting the suspect vehicle around 4:30 Wednesday morning,” CPD posted to its social media Thursday. “The suspects had several stolen items in their possession at the time of their arrests.
“This all started when a victim called dispatch alerting officers to a break-in of their vehicle. While investigating, officers found some discarded items on the roadway and discovered more vehicles that had been broken into. A couple had windows broken out but the thieves got into most of the vehicles through doors left unlocked. CPD is attempting to return belongings to the victims.”
Anyone whose vehicle was broken into was asked to contact the detective’s division at 501-450-6130.
“Again, while no one should ever take another person’s property, we ask that you take some precautions to make yourself/vehicle less of a target,” CPD wrote. “Do not leave valuables in your car and make sure your doors are locked. The vehicles broken into either had valuables in plain sight or doors left unlocked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.