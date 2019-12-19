From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Conway woman accused in theft case
A Conway woman is suspected of stealing checks and a vehicle from a man who lives by Beaverfork Lake.
The alleged victim and the man he lives with went to the sheriff’s office shortly after 3 p.m. Dec. 11 to file a report against Heather R. McKnight, 29, of Conway.
According to the report, McKnight is suspect of stealing the 58-year-old complainant’s vehicle.
The complainant told police that he had been homeless before he started staying with a 70-year-old man who lives on Farm Road. The complainant has lived with the Farm Road resident for the past eight months.
The complainant told chief deputy Matt Rice he’d picked McKnight up along Highway 365 on Dec. 8. The two went to her house on Grassy Lake Road but stayed the night at the Farm Road residence. The next day, McKnight reportedly asked the complainant if she could drive his car to Little Rock and he agreed to let her borrow the vehicle, according to his statement.
However, since the woman left with his vehicle, she has not returned.
At one point, the complainant said McKnight called him saying “someone offered her $4,000 for the vehicle.”
Since the incident, the complainant said he’s also noticed three of his checks were missing. One of the checks was written out to him and appeared to be signed by him.
The complainant said he did not write out this check and suspected McKnight was responsible for the theft and forged check.
The vehicle in question is a tan 2000 Cadillac Deville valued at approximately $6,000, the report states.
Resident reports burglary
A residence in the Pine Mountain Township reportedly was burglarized last week.
Sheriff’s deputies were called around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 10 to a residence along Moore Lane, located just outside Conway city limits, regarding a residential burglary that had occurred, according to an incident report.
The homeowner said he’d left earlier that day to go to the gym and locked all his doors. However, when he returned home, he immediately noticed that someone had broken into the residence, the report states.
The perpetrator had apparently thrown a rock through a window near the back door and left the back door standing wide open when the fled the residence in question. According to the victim, several items including two TVs, a speaker, an Xbox One and a mini fridge were taken during the theft.
The stolen items were collectively valued at $1,450, according to the report.
Damages to the residence following the incident were estimated at $300.
Boat, trailer taken from Wooster home
An unknown suspect made off with a Wooster man’s boat and trailer.
According to an incident report, the complainant stores his red 2001 Stratos boat at his father’s home in Wooster. The boat was kept on a red 2002 boat trailer at the Patton Road residence.
The two stolen items are collectively valued at $9,000, according to the report.
The 57-year-old complainant told deputy Caleb Reed that he stores the boat and trailer next to the barn at his father’s home, adding that he stopped by a week ago to check on them and that his property was still there at the time.
According to the report, when the complainant stopped by his father’s residence on Dec. 11, he also noticed the back door was left open.
Deputies cleared the home to make sure no one was inside the residence, the report states.
The boat and trailer have been flagged as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
