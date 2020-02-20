From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Man calls FCSO, says he doesn't trust police
A Faulkner County man who called police after someone cut down his trees reportedly became upset with a deputy for not arresting the unknown suspect.
According to an incident report, a 35-year-old North Drive resident called authorities around 6 p.m. Feb. 7 because an someone “cut down trees off of his property and [had] them stacked up in his yard.”
The complainant told deputy Richard McKay he wanted the unnamed suspect arrested, adding that he had video evidence of the incident.
However, when the deputy told the complainant he would have to take the incident report to the prosecuting attorney’s office himself to pursue charges in the matter, the 35-year-old “became very argumentative.”
The man told the deputy it was unfair “you’re not going to do your job” and that he doesn’t trust authorities, according to the report.
“I don’t trust you guys, just give me a report number,” the man reportedly said after he was told he could send over the video to the sheriff’s office to be logged as evidence.
According to the report, the 35-year-old also requested the deputy’s name and badge number so that he could file a complaint against him with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Resident attacked by intoxicated woman
A Conway resident reportedly walked up to a residence on Adams Lake Loop and attacked a Cabot woman who was standing on the back porch.
The Cabot woman called 911 as Tabitha Falon Godwin, 35, lunged at her. However, according to an incident report, the call was disconnected soon after she called 911.
Dispatchers told deputy Stephen Canino they could hear yelling in the background before the line was disconnected.
As the deputy headed over to the Adams Lake Loop residence, dispatchers were able to get ahold of the complainant and learned she was headed to a residence on Blake Lane. Canino met up with the 22-year-old victim at the Blake Lane residence to begin investigating.
The woman told the deputy she was standing on the back porch at the Adams Lake Loop residence when Godwin approached her.
According to the report, Godwin “appeared to be extremely intoxicated” and had been “walking up and down the road” before she approached the complainant.
As she walked up to the back porch of the residence in question, Godwin proceeded to ask the Cabot woman if she was funny. The 22-year-old said this confused her and that she didn’t understand what Godwin was trying to say. According to her statement, the 22-year-old asked Godwin if she wanted her to tell her a joke when suddenly, Godwin “lunged at her and grabbed [her] by the throat.”
A witness helped pull Godwin off the Cabot woman, according to the report.
Customer upset about dog
A Searcy woman is accused of harassing a Greenbrier woman regarding a dog she recently purchased.
According to an incident report, Jolene Boggs purchased a dog for $300 from a Greenbrier woman and signed a contract to allow the woman to breed the dog “at a time in the future.”
Since selling the dog to Boggs, Karalyn Kusner said the Searcy woman has started harassing her by sending “rude messages cussing her out and threatening to tell the public she runs an unhealthy puppy farm where she abuses the animals.”
According to Kusner’s statement, Boggs was “very happy with the dog” when she initially bought it. However, the Searcy woman later began complaining that the dog “is now in bad health” and began harassing Kusner.
Kusner said she is a licensed breeder “and is already subject to inspections to keep her accreditations” and that she offered Boggs tips on how to care for the dog.
