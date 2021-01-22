From Conway Police Department reports
Separate bicycle thefts
On Tuesday, police responded to Western Avenue in reference to a stolen bike and some vandalism.
The woman told officers that “sometime during the night her Schwinn bicycle was stolen from her residence,” the report stated. “She also reported on another bike she owned [that] the tires had been slashed, and her lawn chairs were thrown all over the yard.”
On Wednesday, police responded to an apartment complex on South Donaghey Avenue where a man said his bicycle had been stolen.
The man told officers his bike had been locked to a rack in front of his apartment building but sometime between 3-4 p.m. someone “managed to cut his lock and take his bicycle,” according to the report. The bicycle lock was also missing from the scene.
Looting the lottery
On Wednesday, officers responded to an alarm at the Gulf gas station on Dave Ward Drive. When they arrived, they saw the front door window was busted and could hear the alarm sounding. After entering the business to ensure no suspects remained inside, the officers “noticed a quarter gambling machine had been broken into and it appeared an amount of currency had been taken.” After the owner arrived, he told officers the suspects also stole 13 $20 Break the Bank lottery tickets and four $2 2X Multiplier tickets. He told police he was unsure how much money had been in the quarter machine.
Appliances stolen from storage
A man contacted police on Wednesday regarding a theft that he became aware of over the weekend. He said it appeared someone had cut off the lock he had on the unit, stolen the washer and dryer that was inside and then put a new lock on the unit. Before Saturday, he had last been at the unit around mid-summer, according to the report. On Saturday, he went to the storage unit but his key did not work on the lock. After cutting off the lock, he opened the unit and found his washer and dryer missing. There were no other items in the unit, the report stated.
