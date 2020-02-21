From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Suspect takes flags from cemetery
An unknown suspect stole two flags from the Antioch Cemetery near Greenbrier.
Bill Johnson, who oversees the cemetery, said he noticed two flags were missing from the cemetery on Feb. 8.
Antioch Cemetery is located along Highway 225 East, just outside of Greenbrier.
It was not clear exactly when the flags were taken, according to the report.
Conway man banned from store
A Conway man was banned from the Dollar General store on Highway 365 after reportedly wandering into the break room and throwing water in the store.
According to an incident report, authorities were called around 5:20 p.m. Feb. 8 regarding the incident.
The store manager told deputy Timothy Johnson that Jeremy Michial Ritchie, 40, “was acting funny” inside the store.
The Conway man reportedly “went to the break room and began to throw water around the break room and throwing things around,” according to the report.
By the time deputy Johnson arrived on scene, Ritchie had left. The deputy went to Ritchie’s residence on Langley Trail to confront him about the incident and also to give him a criminal trespass warning at the Dollar General manager’s request.
According to the report, Ritchie said he did not remember the incident. After claiming he did not remember an incident at the Dollar General store, the 40-year-old said his girlfriend was responsible for causing problems at the store.
Trailer full of equipment stolen
An unknown suspect stole about $25,000 worth of equipment that was stored by the water towers in the 700 block of Highway 25 North.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were alerted of the theft around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 9.
The complainant told deputy Steve Sumner he had an enclosed cargo trailer stored by the towers. Sometime between 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 9, someone cut the chainlink fence surrounding the Community Water System site and stole the 20-foot trailer.
According to the report, the trailer was loaded with equipment – eight air compressors, four pressure washers, four body harnesses, a winch, 10 pressure washer guns and 10 sand blast hoods. The stolen trailer and equipment collectively were valued at $24,800, according to the report.
Wife accused in battery case
A Quitman woman is accused of abusing her soon-to-be-ex-husband and selling the couple’s travel trailer.
Authorities were called at 9:16 a.m. on Feb. 9 to the couple’s residence on Old Springfield Road because the woman’s husband was upset that she had sold their travel trailer, according to an incident report.
Because the trailer belonged to both parties, deputy Steve Sumner said the issue would be a civil matter. Before the deputy left, the woman’s 28-year-old husband also said he wanted fo file a domestic battery complaint against the 43-year-old woman.
The complainant said his wife “took his phone cord and whipped his on the back” on Feb. 3, hit him on the head with a plastic hanger on Feb. 6 and threw “a label full of hot soup at his face” on Feb. 8.
The deputy added the allegations to the report and told the complainant how he could obtain a protection order against his wife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.