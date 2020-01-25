From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Conway man kicked off property
A Conway man was banned from a Sunny Gap Road residence earlier this month after he reportedly broke the handle off the homeowner’s storm door.
According to an incident report, a 66-year-old Sunny Gap Road resident called the sheriff’s office shortly after noon on Jan. 14 after Randall Lee Shelley, 54, showed up at the residence and demanded to see his wife.
The 54-year-old had asked the homeowner to see his wife so that she could sign a check for him. However, when the complainant told him he could not see his wife at the time because she “was busy working and he didn’t need to bother her while she was at work,” he “became irate and began beating on the residence.”
Shelly also screamed at the complainant to let him in the residence, according to the woman’s statement.
The Conway man reportedly left after the homeowner locked the front door.
According to the report, the woman learned after he’d left that Shelley broke the handle off the storm door.
While speaking with deputy Zachary Cooley about the incident, the 54-year-old reportedly called the homeowner “time after time” within a 10-minute period. The woman eventually answered the phone and handed it to the deputy, adding that she wanted Shelley banned from the property.
Cooley informed the man he was not to return to the Sunny Gap Road residence at the homeowner’s request. Though the criminal trespass warning was issued against him, Shelley said he “would do as he pleased and go where he wanted, when he wanted and no one could stop him” before hanging up.
Storage building burglarized
More than $2,700 worth of items from taken from a Skunk Hollow Road residence on Jan. 17.
The homeowner was driving along his property when he noticed there was a Hispanic man standing next to a white Chevrolet truck toward the back of his property. According to an incident report, the complainant decided to confront the man about being on his property
The suspect claimed he was cleaning up the land because “he spoke to the tax collector’s office and they advised him if he cleaned it up, he could have the property.”
At this point, the 71-year-old homeowner said announced he was calling authorities and the suspect drove away.
After the suspect left, the complainant said he began inspecting his property and noticed the Hispanic man had rummaged through his shop building, the report states.
The front door the the storage building was damaged and several items were missing. A tool set that was sitting inside an old truck was also missing. According to the report, the stolen items were collectively valued at $2,735.
Harassment complaint filed in attempted dog theft
A Damascus man is accused of trying to steal his neighbor’s dog.
According to an incident report, a Poole Lane resident filed a harassment complaint against her neighbor on Jan. 18 after the man attempted more than once to take her dog.
Jamie W. Lute, 41, successfully took the dog the week prior and kept it in his house. Since then, the man “comes to the property line between them multiple times a day and whistles for the dog as he bangs a food bowl.”
The complainant told Steve Sumner she was worried Lute would “escalate things and did not want to speak to him again.”
After speaking with the woman, the deputy told the 43-year-old woman how she could get a copy of the report and how to file charges against Lute if she wished to do so.
