From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Resident disturbs Harbor Home
A Conway man is accused of disrupting the residents at Harbor Home after reportedly beating on the outside of the building and acting as if he were about to ram his vehicle through the facility.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called around 3:40 p.m. Jan. 31 to the Harbor Home because 38-year-old Joseph Willis showed up and had begun “banking on the doors and windows attempting to get inside the Harbor Home.”
The case manager who called police said this was not the first time the facility has had issues with Willis.
On the day in question, the Conway man “was beating on the doors and windows, cussing and saying things she couldn’t understand.”
Shortly after beating on the door, the suspect “squared up his [red Chevrolet truck] to the building as if he was going to ram it,” the report states.
The Harbor Home is a faith-based residential community that provides assistance for women living in crisis, whether it be through addiction issues or behavioral or lifestyle struggles. The facility’s owners told deputy Richard McKay that something needed to be done because they felt the women enrolled in the program “could be in danger with someone like Mr. Willis showing up as he did.”
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A 53-year-old man wanted on a hot-check warrant was arrested on a traffic stop on Jan. 31.
Deputy Timothy Johnson pulled over James S. Bemies, 53, of Conway shortly before 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 after noticing one of the lights above the license plate was broken, according to an incident report.
The Conway man gave the deputy all his respective paperwork but was soon asked to step out of the vehicle after Johnson learned Bemies had an active warrant issued against him regarding a hot check.
The 53-year-old man told authorities he’d already paid off the hot check and that the hot check company was “supposed to call the prosecuting attorney’s office to take care of the warrant.” However, because the warrant showed to be active, the Conway man was arrested on site.
Deputy responds to 911 hang-up call
A Mayflower woman called 911 on Jan. 31 after her husband reportedly began “driving crazy” as the two argued, according to an incident report.
Dispatchers could hear the 38-year-old woman yelling “stop the car and let me out” before the complainant hung up.
Based on the call history for the number that called 911, police were able to pinpoint the parties they believed would be the victim and suspect in the matter, according to the report.
Deputy Stephen Canino located to possible victim at a Rocky Top Road residence.
The 38-year-old woman admitted to calling 911 because her husband was “driving crazy.” However, the woman said she hung up on dispatchers because the suspect “quit driving crazy.”
The woman also told the deputy the argument never turned physical and overall was “very uncooperative” with Canino.
The deputy could not talk to the woman’s husband because he’d already left the residence and his wife said she “did not know where he went.”
