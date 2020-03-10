From Conway Police Department reports
Couple's information used to buy food
An unknown suspect used a Conway couple’s account information to purchase nearly $1,500 worth of food.
Authorities were notified of the unauthorized transactions on Thursday.
According to the couple’s statement, someone had used their bank account information to purchase food from three meal delivery service companies. The first fraudulent transaction dated back to Jan. 8, according to an incident report.
The couple told officer David Starbuck it had never used these service providers in the past and was unsure who the culprit was.
The suspect purchased $1,478.65 worth of food over the three-month period from Skip the Dishes, Door-Dash and Post Mates.
Polk County resident urinates on another man's shoes
Authorities were called to the VFW over the weekend after a Polk County man upset a Hawaiian man by reportedly urinating on his shoes in the restroom.
According to an incident report, the Conway Police Department was notified around 12:11 a.m. Saturday of a disturbance at the local bar.
As officer Lois S. Spencer walked into the bar, she could hear a woman yelling and cursing about an incident involving her husband, according to the officer’s report.
The 35-year-old woman claimed the out-of-state man “grabbed her husband ... in the bathroom” and that a fight ensued.
The woman’s husband told authorities the Hawaiian man walked up to him while he was in the restroom and “grabbed him by the shoulders and shook him.”
Following the incident, the man said he walked over to his wife to tell her what happened but did not realize the other man “was within hearing range,” the report states. At this point, Uele Maluia, 26, reportedly punched 35-year-old James Brenton Boling.
One of the VFW managers said Boling was responsible for causing the disturbance. The 35-year-old reportedly “started stuff in the bathroom” and that the incident “escalated into the bar area.”
According to the report, Maluia confronted Boling at the bar because the 35-year-old urinated on his shoes in the restroom.
Resident found sleeping in vehicle facing DWI charge
A Conway Corporation employee faces a DWI charge after he reportedly was found sleeping behind the wheel early Saturday morning.
Authorities were called at 12:42 a.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of a man who had “passed out” behind the wheel of a black 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.
Officer Adam McNeal soon found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot near the entrance of the Centerstone Apartments.
“The vehicle was resting against the curb with the driver passed out behind the wheel,” the report reads in part. “The vehicle was still running and in drive. It took several minutes of banging on the window and yelling to get the driver to wake up and notice officers.”
Tyler Papizan Dolan, 29, did not immediately comprehend that officers were asking him to put the car in park and at one point, he took his foot off the brake pedal and pushed onto the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to jump the curb. According to the report, Dolan nearly collided with the brick fence pillar.
Eventually, the report states, Dolan rolled down his window far enough for officers to reach inside the vehicle, put the vehicle in park and remove the keys from the ignition.
Officers on scene called an ambulance to assess Dolan to make sure he was not injured.
According to the report, authorities decided not to have the 29-year-old participate in field sobriety tests due to safety concerns and instead took him to the police department to take a breath sample.
While at the police department, Dolan refused to take a breathalyzer test, the report states.
Because he refused to take the test, authorities obtained a search warrant to draw a blood sample for further analysis. However, once they arrived at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway, the 29-year-old refused to provide a blood sample until authorities contacted his mother.
“I advised that he was an adult and that I would not contact his mother,” McNeal wrote in his report. “He continued to argue with me and stated that we were not going to take his blood until we contacted someone.”
Following the incident, the 29-year-old was taken the Faulkner County Detention Center on suspicion of a DWI. Online records show he was also charged with failure to submit to a chemical test and is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. April 20 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
