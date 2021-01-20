From CPD reports
Unlocked vehicle entered
A Fair Oaks Drive resident called police Friday morning when she discovered her unlocked vehicle had been gone through overnight Thursday.
According to the report, “she noticed her vehicle had been entered and the glove department and center console had been gone through and its contents emptied into the floor and seats.”
The woman told authorities she makes sure she leaves no valuables in her vehicle but leaves it unlocked “because the last time someone broke into the vehicle they busted out the windows to get” inside, the report stated. The woman said she didn’t notice anything missing.
Wallet stolen from shopping cart
On Saturday, a woman shopping at Walmart on Dave Ward Drive reported to police that someone had taken her wallet from her shopping cart.
“While she was shopping she placed her wallet in the top of the shopping cart,” the report stated. “At one point she turned away to look at some merchandise and when she turned back she noticed her wallet was gone. She did not have a description of the suspect.”
The wallet was described as “pink and brown … with a camo pattern” and contained her driver’s license, social security card, debit/credit cards and her daughters’ social security cards.
Vehicle broken into in church parking lot
Shortly after noon Sunday, police responded to Bible Baptist Church at 3130 Dave Ward Drive where a woman said her vehicle was broken into while she was in church.
She told police that “her vehicle had the passenger side window broken out and that her wallet was taken from the vehicle,” according to the report.
She said her driver’s license, social security card and debit/credit cards were in the wallet. Police advised her to cancel the cards as soon as possible.
“While on scene she was able to cancel several of the cards,” the officer wrote.
