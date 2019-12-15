From Conway Police Department reports
Restaurant employee’s moped stolen during shift
An unknown suspect stole a Little Rock woman’s moped while she was at work in Conway.
According to an incident report, the 25-year-old victim parked her orange VIP 50cc moped in front of Mulan’s in the Conway Commons shopping center around 4 p.m. Dec. 7 but learned the vehicle was stolen while she was at work.
After finishing up her shift, the woman said she walked out into the parking lot at 10:20 p.m. and realized her moped was missing.
The woman told officer Joshua B. Kear that she bought the moped earlier this year for “roughly $1,200.”
The vehicle did not have a license plate and the woman did not know the moped’s vehicle identification number (VIN), according to the report.
The officer told the woman he would flag the moped as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center once the woman was able to give authorities the VIN, according to the report.
Pregnant woman says cousin tried to run her over
A Conway woman is accused of attempting to run over her pregnant cousin because the family member owed her $40.
Authorities were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8 to a residence on South Davis Street after several of the complainant’s family members showed up at her home to confront her about the money she owed her cousin, according to an incident report.
While one of the accused family members allegedly wielded a bat, the 20-year-old complainant said he “never lifted, swung, nor threatened” her or the other alleged victim.
The woman told officer Ivan X. Cortes that she believes her family showed up on her cousin Valatina Williams’ behalf because of an incident that occurred earlier that day.
According to the woman’s statement, Williams showed up at the alleged victim’s South Davis Street residence and began asking her for $40.
The alleged victim reportedly told her cousin she did not have the $40 and asked her to leave the residence when Williams reportedly began acting hostile.
According to the report, Williams pushed the alleged victim’s TV onto the floor and also tried to run her over outside.
The alleged victim and another man followed Williams outside after she knocked over the TV when suddenly, Williams “purposely drove on the front lawn in an attempt to hit her.”
According to the report, the alleged victim is six months pregnant.
Missing vehicle found ‘burnt up’ in Arkansas County
A vehicle reported missing in Conway by a Greenbrier resident last weekend was found “completely burnt up” in Arkansas County later that same day, according to an incident report.
A 28-year-old woman who parked her vehicle by the tennis courts at the Centennial Valley Apartments called police around 2 p.m. Dec. 8 after noticing her white 2015 Kia Optima was missing.
The woman had not left her keys in the vehicle but was unsure if she’d left it unlocked, according to her statement. She also told police there “was not anything of value left inside the vehicle when it was taken.”
The vehicle reportedly was stolen sometime between 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Officer Clint A. Evans flagged the Optima as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center, and an officer with the Stuttgart Police Department located the vehicle “a short time later,” according to the report.
The officer said the vehicle was located on Hasty Loop in Crockets Bluff, adding that the Kia was “completely burnt up” when it was recovered.
