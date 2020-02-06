From Conway Police Department reports
Suspected shoplifter cited
A Conway woman face a theft of property after reportedly attempting to steal about $35 worth of makeup on Tuesday from Walmart.
According to an incident report, authorities were called just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to the Walmart on Skyline Drive after employees caught Danielle Montana Wilson, 29, trying to steal makeup.
The 29-year-old Conway woman allegedly tried to hide foundation and powder (collectively totaling $34.39) in her jacket and was stopped by an employee when she tried to leave the store, the report states.
The woman was arrested on a theft of property charge and also banned from the store following the incident, according to a report.
Manager accused of embezzling nearly $12K
A manager at Auto Zone is accused of stealing more than $11,000 from the company over a three-month period.
Roger Ribbke, the Auto Zone director, filed a theft report against Franks Tuesday morning.
According to his statement, store manager Melissa Franks is believed to have embezzled $11,919 from the company.
Franks reportedly began taking care out of the dropbox and also from the store’s cash register when she refunded items on Nov. 9, 2019. The last alleged theft began Jan. 21.
According to the woman’s statement, she began stealing money “her husband got hurt and could not work and the bills could not be paid.”
“Melissa used all the money towards bills,” the report states.
Online records show that as of press time Thursday, charges had not been filed regarding the alleged theft.
Vehicle vandalized
A Brentwood Apartments tenant called police Tuesday morning after her vehicle reportedly was vandalized for the second time in the last two weeks.
The 30-year-old woman called the police department shortly before 8:15 a.m. Tuesday after she found out someone had keyed her car.
“The vehicle had extensive scratch marks all over the trunk lid, both driver’s side and passenger’s side doors and quarter panels, and [on] the hood,” according to an incident report.
An unknown suspect keyed the woman’s black 2018 Honda Accord sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the woman’s statement.
The complainant also told officer Stephen A. Eifling that someone put sugar in her gas tank the week before.
License plate missing
An unknown suspect reportedly stole the license plate from a Shady Valley Drive resident’s vehicle earlier this week.
According to an incident report, the complainant’s mother noticed around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that the license plate was missing from her son’s black 2008 Nissan Altima.
The 22-year-old resident told police the plate must have been stolen sometime between 12:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, noting that he remembered seeing it while he was driving around the day before.
According to the report, the 22-year-old was unsure if the license plate was taken while at the Shady Valley Drive residence because “the other vehicle[s] in the driveway were not missing the license plates.”
Unknown suspect damages fence
A Third Avenue resident called filed a report Tuesday after learning an unknown suspect had cut a hole in her fence.
The 57-year-old woman said she noticed the damage when she let her dog out in the backyard around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to an incident report, it “appeared that someone cut the links attaching the chain ling to the pole and pulled the fence down.”
The woman was unsure of who could be responsible for the damages.
Damages were estimated around $100 at the time the report was filed.
