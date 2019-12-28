From Conway Police Department reports
Man urinates on tire shop
A Conway man is accused of urinating on the outside of a tire shop.
According to an incident report, authorities were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 after the owner of Big O Tires noticed a man urinated on the back side of the building.
When confronted, the suspect, 31-year-old Nicholas Charles Watson, announced that he would urinate wherever he wanted, the report states.
The complainant told officer Phillip A. Sweet he would provide officers with surveillance footage of the incident.
Woman fraudulently swaps out hover board
An unnamed suspect reportedly walked into Walmart with a hover board last week and swapped it out for a more expensive one.
A loss prevention employee at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive notified Conway officers on Dec. 20 that a customer fraudulently swapped out her hover board for a more expensive hover board on Dec. 19.
According to an incident report, the suspect walked into the store with a hover board and proceeded to swap it out for a different one before leaving the store. An employee reportedly tried to stop the woman at the door; however, the suspect claimed the hover board was hers.
“Once the female passed all points of sale, she was approached by a front door staff [member] so he could question her about the merchandise,” the incident report reads in part. “The female then stated she walked in with the merchandise and proceeded to the parking lot.”
Police pick up wanted man at apartment complex
A suspicious man pulling on car doors was arrested last week after officers learned he had outstanding warrants issued against him.
According to an incident report, authorities were called around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 the the Plaza Pointe Apartments regarding a man who was “casing cars” in the parking lot.
When officer David Starbuck pulled up to the apartment complex, he noticed a man sitting on the staircase matched the suspect’s description – an African American man with a gray hoodie.
As the officer walked up to the man on the staircase, the suspect “immediately began to run.”
Starbuck chased after the suspect and caught up to 38-year-old Tony C. Cartwright when he fell down, the report states.
According to the report, Cartwright had “a small bag” of suspected marijuana in his pocket and claimed he ran because “he knew he had warrants.”
After verifying Cartwright was wanted by the parole board, Starbuck arrested the 38-year-old, the report states.
Shoplifter arrested outside of Target
A Conway woman was arrested last week after reportedly shoplifting at Target.
Loss prevention staff called police shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 20 after seeing a woman put two wallets in her purse before leaving the store, according to an incident report.
By the time officers pulled up to the store, the woman wad attempting to drive away. However, the report states the officers stopped her and directed her to pull into a parking space.
After the officers read Christina Renea Thorpe her Miranda Rights, the 38-year-old woman reportedly admitted to stealing one wallet.
When she admitted to taking the wallet, the woman was escorted back into the store, where employees began asking for the other wallet they saw her take, the report states.
According to the report, the woman gave police permission to search her vehicle. While searching the vehicle and the woman’s purse, officers found the other wallet along with four Tramadol pills.
Thorpe was arrested and charged with theft of property and possession of a controlled substance following the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.