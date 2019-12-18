From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
LR man kicked out of home upset about pants, shoes
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Crooked Creek Road residence last week after two individuals argued over a pair of pants and shoes.
According to an incident report, authorities were called regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence along Crooked Creek Road in Conway shortly after 12:45 a.m. Dec. 9.
The homeowner and her 21-year-old granddaughter had allowed a 23-year-old Little Rock man to stay with them since Nov. 28 but decided to kick him out that morning. According to the report, when the man was told to leave, he was told to leave behind the clothes he’d been allowed to wear while staying at the residence.
After the 21-year-old told the Little Rock man “to leave the clothes she let him use on the bed before he left,” they reportedly began arguing over a pair of pants and a pair of shoes.
The man told the woman “he would leave if he chug get the clothes [he bought her] back,” the report states.
While the argument never turned physical, the woman’s grandmother told police she wanted Hakeem Jamal Robinson criminally trespassed from her home.
Once he agreed to let the woman keep the pants and shoes so she could use them for work, he asked deputy Stephen Canino for a ride back to Little Rock, the report states.
“Mr. Robinson asked if I could give him a ride to Little Rock,” the report reads in part. “When I advised Mr. Robinson that I could not take him to Little Rock … [he] requested an ambulance come and pick him up and give him a ride.”
The deputy then told Robinson that an ambulance could only be called “if he had a medical issue,” the report states. At this point, the Little Rock man said he felt suicidal and paramedics were called to the scene.
Robinson was ultimately taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center.
Greenbrier man accused in fraud complaint
A Greenbrier man is suspected of opening a credit card under his father’s name while his father was sick and in the hospital.
An Enola woman called the sheriff’s office shortly after 8:45 a.m. Dec. 9 after learning a credit card was issued under her father’s name and that the card was used in Conway while he was in the hospital, according to an incident report.
The 47-year-old woman told police she learned about the fraudulent credit account under her father’s name after checking her late father’s credit report “to make sure he did not have any outstanding bills.”
While reviewing the report, she learned a credit account was opened in her 76-year-old father’s name and was used at Lowe’s Home Improvement between June 17 through Oct. 15 for a total of $504.11.
According to the woman’s statement, “during that time her father was in the hospital and he had not been to Faulkner County in years.”
The woman also told police she suspected her brother, 56-year-old Gary Kevin Hoover of Greenbrier was responsible for the theft and that she has since canceled the credit card.
Conway man facing domestic battery charge
Authorities were called to a Mayflower home last week regarding a domestic disturbance that reportedly happened at a residence on Royal Lane.
According to an incident report, a 35-year-old woman called police after he finance “became very upset and began pushing her around the apartment.”
According to the woman’s statement, her fiancé was upset with her because she did not want to have intercourse with him when he woke her up.
The woman called 911 at 5:33 a.m. regarding the incident. When deputy Stephen Ferguson arrived on scene, she reportedly told him that her fiancé woke her up and told her to “back up to him.”
Because she was upset that he woke her up and did not want to have intercourse, the suspect began pushing her around the apartment and eventually “wrapped his hands around her neck and started choking her,” the report states.
Once he realized the woman had called 911, he reportedly fled the area.
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert was issued against the 33-year-old suspect following the incident. Online records show he was arrested later that morning.
Rico Patton, 33, is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center and faces a third-degree domestic battery charge following the incident.
