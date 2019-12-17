From Conway Police Department reports
Woman reportedly hit after telling boyfriend to move out
A Conway man remains behind bars after allegedly striking his ex-girlfriend in the face when she told him to move out of her apartment.
Authorities were called Dec. 9 to an apartment in the 1900 block of Robinson Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance, according to an incident report.
When police pulled up to the scene, the alleged victim got out of her truck and they immediately course see “blood streaming down her face from what appeared to be a severe laceration to her forehead,” according to one officer’s report.
The woman seemed “extremely distraught,” officer Joseph Manno said.
According to her statement, she and Antonio Devon Hooks, 47, she told her boyfriend he had to move out after learning he’d reportedly cheated on her when the two began arguing. At some point during the argument, Hooks either punched her or hit her in the face with his gun, she said.
Hooks told police the complainant “began hitting him” first and that he reacted by hitting her back. When he hit her in the face, Hooks said the woman’s glasses broke.
According to the report, Hooks did not mention there being a handgun involved.
The alleged victim told police she’d tried to keep him out of the house and that after he’d pushed his way inside, “he aimed the gun at her head, then punched her in the head two or three times as she tried to get away.”
Officers on scene noted “there was quite a bit of blood splatter throughout the house” and also that they found a Springfield XD .40 caliber pistol on the back of the suspect’s motorcycle. The alleged victim identified the pistol as a weapon used during the incident.
Online records show that was booked into the county jail shortly before noon Dec. 9 and that he remained behind bars as of press time Monday.
The Conway man is scheduled to appear Dec. 23 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned case.
2 arrested on drug charges
Two men were arrested outside the CVS pharmacy last week after authorities reportedly found drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.
According to an incident report, officers Joseph Bolling and Todd Wesbecher were patrolling along Harkrider Street on Friday when they noticed a black Hyundai Genesis drive by. After having dispatchers run the license plate, the officers learned Christopher Shawn Easterwood, 40, of Conway was recently cited while driving the vehicle.
The officers also knew Easterwood “had numerous warrants for his arrest including a parole absconder warrant,” the report states.
As the suspect vehicle pulled into the CVS parking lot, the officers first turned onto Oak Street and entered the parking lot from a separate entrance.
By the time they pulled up, the driver, Hector Huizor-Ruiz, 28, of Conway, was already walking into the store. At this point, the report states the officers opted to walk up and talk with the two men. Bolling went to talk with Huizar-Ruiz and Wesbecher attempted to speak with Easterwood, who had stayed in the vehicle.
Wesbecher said he knocked on the passenger side window but that Easterwood ignored him. According to the report, the officer could see Easterwood moving around inside the vehicle.
“I instructed him numerous times to open the door, but he did not comply and continued to move around in the vehicle,” Wesbecher wrote in his report.
Because the man was ignoring Wesbecher, officer Bolling walked over to assist him. The two drew their guns and ordered Easterwood to get out of the vehicle.
“I was unaware what Easterwood was doing inside and could not tell if there were any weapons inside the vehicle,” Wesbecher’s report reads in part. “He finally complied and was detained in handcuffs. As he exited the vehicle, he directed my attention to a young female child sleeping on the back seat, with no car seat.”
By this point, Huizar-Ruiz had walked over and gave the officers the OK to search his vehicle. During the search, the report states police found two “soft sided glasses case[s]” inside the vehicle — one in the driver’s side door pocket and the other in a backpack located in the passenger floorboard. Both cases had glass pipes with methamphetamine residue in them, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.
Online records show that both men were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, following the incident.
Authorities allowed Huizar-Ruiz to call the child’s mother to pick her up from the scene before he was taken to the county jail. However, after several failed attempts to contact her, the Department of Human Services was called to pick up the girl, according to the report.
According to the report, the child’s mother arrived on scene after DHS had already taken custody of the girl. The officers advised her how to contact DHS, the report states.
