From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Man facing felonies after deputy finds contraband in vehicle
A Maumelle man faces felony drug charges after he reportedly stopped in the roadway and turned around to avoid driving past a Faulkner County deputy earlier this month.
According to an incident report, deputy Chad Pruett was running radar along Highway 89 North on March 3 when he noticed a vehicle “drive within 50 yards of [his] parked unit, stop in the highway and reverse approximately 200 feet” at 1:56 a.m. before “quickly” pulling into a nearby driveway.
The deputy immediately turned on his blue lights and followed after the vehicle. However, according to the report, the suspect vehicle did not stop.
“Instead, the vehicle picked up speed and fled up the drive and over the hill,” the report states.
As the deputy neared the residence in question, he saw two people jump out of the vehicle and run inside.
By the time he made it to the residence, Michael Shane Metcalf, 45, stepped outside and said his girlfriend was driving the vehicle. When he was told to go get her, Metcalf reportedly changed his story and said he was the driver, the report states.
The Maumelle man apologized for not stopping when Pruett turned on his blue lights, according to the report.
After the 45-eyar-old mentioned being “in trouble for possession in the past,” the deputy asked if he could search the vehicle.
“I requested consent to search the vehicle and Mr. Metcalf began to stutter and would not make eye contact with me,” the incident report reads in part. “He denied consent to search and stated there was not anything in the vehicle.”
Though the Maumelle man said the deputy could not search the vehicle, a dispatcher alerted Pruett that Metcalf was on probation and had an active search waiver on file. Because the suspect had a search waiver, Pruett searched the vehicle.
During the search, the deputy reportedly found a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it, a spoon with a crystal substance stuck to it, several syringes (including a syringe loaded with a “clear” liquid) as well as two baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Metcalf was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following the incident. Online records show he is currently behind bars in the county jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond that is subject to a parole hold.
Woman’s vehicle burglarized
An unknown suspect shattered the window of a Vilonia Animal Clinic employee’s vehicle and stole her purse on March 2.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were alerted of the break-in at 11:47 a.m. March 2 after an employee at the clinic saw a co-worker’s vehicle had been vandalized.
The perpetrator shattered the back passenger window and stole the 35-year-old woman’s purse.
The stolen LSU-branded purse is valued at $100. The animal clinic employee also said there was $21 in cash along with her driver’s license, a set of keys, a gift card and various credit/debit cards in her purse.
Damages to the gray 2020 Honda Civic were estimated at $500 at the time the report was filed.
