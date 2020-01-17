From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Traffic stop leads to drug charges
A Conway man was arrested during an early-morning traffic stop after police learned he had suspected methamphetamine with him and was wanted on a felony warrant.
According to an incident report, deputy Chad Pruett opted to pull over a pickup truck on Foothills Drive. The vehicle in question was pulling a utility trailer with defective lights and had a license plate that registered to a 1968 Starcraft camper, the report states.
The driver, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Gamon, claimed he’d borrowed the trailer and was unaware the license plate on it did not belong to the particular trailer.
Though the 28-year-old did not have his ID with him, the report states the deputy recognized him from a previous traffic stop. After running Gamon’s information through the dispatch center, Pruett learned Gamon had an active felony warrant issued against him by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a misdemeanor warrant that was issued by the Conway Police Department.
At this point, the deputy asked Gamon if he had a firearm with him. According to the report, Pruett asked the 28-year-old if he had a firearm because he had one the last time Pruett arrested him. When prompted, the Conway man admitted to having a gun “on his person.”
Once a second deputy arrived on scene, authorities took the weapon and cleared it. As the deputies cleared the weapon, they noted it had a bullet in the chamber and 12 others loaded in the magazine.
According to the report, Gamon also had a bag of suspected methamphetamine in one of his pockets.
Authorities found other contraband while searching the vehicle, the report states.
“Between the cushions of the truck seats, I located a brown paper bag containing a glass smoking pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine,” Pruett’s report reads in part.
Gamon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following the incident.
Online records show he was also cited for reportedly driving on a suspended license.
Trespassing suspect reportedly wields firearm
Authorities were called to a Vilonia residence last week after a homeowner reported several men had trespassed onto his property.
According to the complainant’s statement, one of the men who trespassed onto his property had pointed a gun at him.
Records show the sheriff’s office was called around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 9 to a regarding a disturbance on Allen Drive.
As deputy Robert Hensley pulled up to the residence in question, the homeowner said the suspects fled “when they heard patrol units coming down Allen Drive.” The complainant told police eight men had hidden in the bushes in his yard and that they “took off through the woods.”
One of the suspects is a 31-year-old man from North Little Rock.
According to the complainant’s statement, Christopher Phillips “pointed a gun at [him] through the window.”
Couple picked up following argument
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Conway couple last week after receiving complaints about them arguing along Couch Lane and learning the two had active warrants against them.
Authorities were called out around 5 p.m. Jan. 9 to Couch Lane regarding an “unknown trouble,” according to an incident report.
The complainant told authorities the couple was “walking down the road and arguing.”
The couple – 25-year-old Cameron Jordan Patrick and 23-year-old Heather Leann Dunaway – admitted they’d been arguing and told deputy Caleb Reed they were walking because Patrick got his truck stuck in a ditch while they were arguing.
After learning Patrick and Dunaway both had active warrants against them, Reed arrested the couple.
