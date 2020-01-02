From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Fort Smith man was arrested last month on drug charges following an early morning traffic stop.
According to an incident report, deputy Mackenzie Gulley opted to pull over a black Kia Forte after noticing the driver was “sitting at the traffic light while it was green” around 5 a.m. Dec. 15.
The vehicle also had a faulty brake light, the report states.
While talking to the driver, Gulley learned the passenger was wanted in Oklahoma. The passenger, William R. Spence, also had a search waiver on file.
Because the 49-year-old Fort Smith man had an active search waiver, the deputy “searched the area of the vehicle that was in his immediate vicinity.”
During the search, Gulley found two baggies with suspected methamphetamine in a cup.
According to the report, Spence claimed he did not know what was in the baggies.
Despite his claims, authorities arrested Spence. Online records show he faces three felony drug charges following the incident.
FCSO called following family dispute
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Quitman residence on Dec. 15 following a disturbance between family members on Ashberry Cove.
Authorities were called shortly before 10 a.m. Dec. 15 to an Ashberry Cove residence after a woman claimed she was attacked by her wife and her father.
As deputy Richard McKay headed toward the residence, the woman’s father called saying she tried to force her way into his home and that she was “walking back and forth on his property,” according to an incident report.
Once on scene, the deputy first spoke to Stephanie Renee Montez.
Montez called police claiming she was attacked by her wife.
The woman’s wife lives in a separate residence on the property with the complainant’s father, according to the report.
Megan Nola Montez and the complainant’s father claimed Stephanie was the aggressor. The two said Stephanie lives in another residence on the property because she and Megan had separated. However, she had stayed the night a few times because it was cold and she only had one heater in her home, the report states.
Prior to calling police, Stephanie reportedly walked up to her father’s residence and “began beating on the door” and demanding the two let her in.
Eventually, the woman’s father said he began to open the door “in an effort to calm Ms. Stephanie down” but she “started trying to force her way in the door.”
Megan reportedly was “knocked down” when Stephanie forced her way inside the home, the report states.
The woman’s father told deputy McKay that he did not want to press charges against Stephanie and that he would fix the door himself. However, he wanted Stephanie criminally trespassed from his home following the incident.
Vilonia man reportedly attacks girlfriend
A Vilonia man faces a felony charge after reportedly hitting his pregnant girlfriend in the face and threatening to beat her stomach.
According to an incident report, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 to a residence on Chambers Lane after Trey Edgar Wyatt reportedly attacked his girlfriend.
The woman told police Wyatt began hitting her after she confronted him about his drug use, the report states.
After hitting his girlfriend in the face, Wyatt reportedly “threw her against the wall and tried to choke her out.”
At one point during the attack, the woman said Wyatt pushed her onto the bed and pushed his knee into her stomach.
According to her statement, the woman told him the week prior that she was pregnant.
When the woman attempted to run to the bathroom to call police during the incident, Wyatt reportedly took her phone away.
As he fled the residence, Wyatt reportedly threw the woman’s phone out his window, almost hitting her with it, the report states.
Wyatt has since been charged with aggravated assault, a Class D felony, and interference with emergency communications, a Class B misdemeanor, following the incident.
