From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Neighbor witnesses domestic incident
A Faulkner County man was charged last week with a domestic battery charge after reportedly hitting a close family member and knocking her to the ground last week.
According to an incident report, authorities were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a residence along Sunny Gap Road after a woman witnessed a disturbance between two neighbors.
As deputies pulled up to the scene, the woman who called police reportedly yelled out: “[G]o arrest him, he just hit her.”
“I then turned my attention toward the neighboring home and observed [the victim] getting up off the ground with her shirt pulled almost completely off of her body,” deputy Robert Hensley wrote in his report.
By the time deputies made it over to the woman, the suspect had fled. Another deputy was able to pull over Randall Lee Shelley, 54, at the intersection of Sunny Gap Road and Highway 64, the report states.
According to the alleged victim’s statement, Shelley attempted to force her to leave with him before hitting her. Paramedics were called to the scene after the woman began complaining of having “a sharp pain in her chest.”
First responders noted the woman “possibly had a bruised sternum.”
After he was pulled over, Shelley was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery, the report states.
Deputy drops man off at bus stop following dispute
Authorities were called Thursday to the Liberty Baptist Church following an argument that arose between two family members at the 8 Mile Store.
Deputy Terry Roper was called to the church around 8 p.m. Thursday after a man said a family member broke one of his belt loops and took his keys during an argument, according to an incident report.
The 48-year-old complainant said he and another family member began arguing at the 8 Mile Store when the woman “tore his belt loop of his blue jeans to take his key ring he had on his pants.”
The man asked the deputy to take him to a residence along Highway 64 so that he could gather his clothes and leave the area. However, when they arrived, the report states the man realized he did not have a key to the residence anymore and instead asked for a ride to the bus stop in Conway so he could leave for Tennessee.
“I feared if [the man] remained near the residence a disturbance would occur, so I drove him to the bus stop in Conway,” Roper wrote in his report.
According to the report, the deputy attempted several times to contact the woman who took the complainant’s keys but was unsuccessful.
Break-up mishaps
A Conway woman called police Friday after her ex-boyfriend refused to leave her house.
According to an incident report, the 31-year-old complainant broke up with her boyfriend of two years on Thursday and told him to move out. On Friday, the woman said she got home from work and realized Anthony Dale rudder, 45, of North Little Rock was still at her house.
Rudder reportedly refused to leave and also “threatened to remove the headlights from her vehicle because he bought them for her.”
The woman also said that when she attempted to back out of her driveway to call the sheriff’s office, Rudder temporarily blocked her by standing behind her vehicle. Eventually, he moved, she said.
Deputy Steven Sumner said Rudder “was very emotional and at first refused to provide his ID to [him] when asked.”
The North Little Rock soon admitted to being upset about the breakup and said he was in the process of gathering his belongings so he could leave.
